Man Utd ‘continue to work’ on a deal to sign Senne Lammens as West Ham reject the chance to sign Andre Onana on loan, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a nightmare Premier League campaign in 2024/25 with Onana coming in for a lot of criticism for his performances in net.

There have been rumours over the summer that the Cameroon international could leave Old Trafford over the summer as Man Utd looked to bring in a new goalkeeper.

Altay Bayindir started the first two Premier League matches of the season with Ruben Amorim giving Onana a start against Grimsby Town in the League Cup.

But Onana put in a nightmare performance with the goalkeeper at fault for both the League Two outfit’s goals as Man Utd were beaten on penalties after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is the man who Man Utd have lined up as a potential replacement for Onana with Caught Offside revealing earlier this week that an agreement is “within reach”.

One source told Caught Offside on Thursday: “A full agreement is now within reach,” while another said: “United are on the brink of securing this deal. Negotiations have entered the final stretch.”

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs had an update on Friday with Man Utd still hoping to finalise a deal for Lammens before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Manchester United continue to work on Senne Lammens with hope of finalising a deal before the window shuts. No club-to-club agreement yet. Galatasaray have also made an approach to Lammens week.’

And it seems as though Man Utd or Onana’s agent has been offering out Onana’s services with The Guardian claiming Premier League rivals West Ham have rejected a loan for the Cameroon international.

The Guardian wrote: ‘They also want a goalkeeper on loan but have turned down the chance to sign Manchester United’s Andre Onana.’

Reacting to Onana’s performance against Grimsby, former Man Utd striker Michael Owen reckons the Red Devils need to strengthen other positions more than goalkeeper.

Owen said to AskGamblers: “There have been a lot of reports linking them to one or two goalkeepers. So, who knows whether that’s still a position that they’re looking at? Lots of people are against Onana.

“I know he makes mistakes, but I’m not as against him as a lot of people. Don’t get me wrong, he’s no Peter Schmeichel, but it wouldn’t be the position that I’d be most looking to strengthen.”

Another former Man Utd striker, Louis Saha, labelled Onana’s errors against Grimsby as “horrific mistakes” with the defence also criticised by the Frenchman.

Saha told ITV Sport: “It is shambolic, shocking (defending). They don’t have the legs, those mistakes are correctly punished by Grimsby, they’ve done really well so credit to them.

“But it’s horrific mistakes again from Onana so we lost this first half.”

On Onana’s mistakes, Saha added: “That is not excusable. It’s not clear where he’s coming out, there is no contact with the ball, his eyes aren’t even on it.

“The first one (was a mistake) for him, the second one (was also a mistake) for him. So many mistakes. That’s not Man United and I think he knows it.”

