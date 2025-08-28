Man Utd boss Amorim hits back at Onana criticism after Grimsby loss: ‘With all due respect…’

Andre Onana was at fault for at least one goal against Grimsby.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim defended Andre Onana against his critics after a woeful performance as the Red Devils were knocked out the League Cup by Grimsby Town.

Amorim’s men were left shocked by the League Two side on Wednesday night as the Premier League outfit found themselves two goals down at half-time to two Onana mistakes.

Charles Vernam opened the scoring when his shot rifled past Onana at his near post before Tyrell Warren double Grimsby’s lead as the Man Utd goalkeeper missed the ball from a corner.

Man Utd duo Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire got the goals to take the game to penalties but Grimsby won 12-11 on spot-kicks in a huge upset.

Amorim had chosen to start Altay Bayindir in the opening two Premier League matches of the season and now there are renewed calls to drop Onana again for the next match.

When asked whether Man Utd have a goalkeeping issue with Onana, Amorim hit back: “With all due respect, when you play against a fourth-division team, it’s not the goalkeeper, it’s everything.

“It’s the environment, it’s the way we face the competition. We know that we are in the moment everything people will pay attention to everything. It’s going to be massive every detail.

“We show that performance today, so my players spoke, for me, really loud.”

The Man Utd boss added: “In the end, it doesn’t matter if we recover or not, it’s the signs the team gave during the game, the beginning of the game.

“I think the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch. The best players lose because one team can win against any group of players, and I think the team and the players spoke really loud today, so that’s it. We lost, the best team won.

“I think it’s really clear what they spoke, so let’s move on from this day and I think it was clear for everybody what happened today.

“The way we start the game without any intensity, all the idea of the pressure, we were completely lost and that’s why I think they spoke really loud.”

When Amorim was asked if his team were making the same mistakes as last season, he replied: “I think that is the problem. When you lose but see something new, it’s different. When you see something like today, it’s hard to talk about that.

“I just want to say I’m really sorry for the fans. The support they gave me, the support that with all the support they help the team. I have nothing to say. I’m really sorry.”

