Amorim agrees to sell Man Utd ‘imposter’ as Everton join West Ham in making ‘contact’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has agreed to let Joshua Zirkzee leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to reports.

After achieving their first back-to-back wins under Amorim last weekend, things are looking up for the first time in a long time on the pitch.

Man Utd have still taken just 43 from 36 Premier League matches since Amorim became Red Devils boss but a 2-1 win over defending champions Liverpool marks a step in the right direction.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund – who scored just seven league goals between them – coming in for a lot of criticism.

Hojlund was sent on loan to Napoli, who are likely to make it into a permanent deal next summer, while Zirkzee has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving at Man Utd in the transfer market.

The Netherlands international has yet to start a match in any competition this season with the 24-year-old making just four appearances.

And now the Daily Mirror claims that Zirkzee ‘will ask to leave’ Man Utd in the January transfer window with West Ham apparently ‘leading the chase to offer the Dutch international an escape from his Old Trafford nightmare’.

Amorim has agreed to sanction the winter transfer as Zirkzee ‘will not be part of his long term plans’ after barely playing the forward this term.

The Daily Mirror adds: ‘Zirkzee has fallen down the pecking order, and knows he has to leave United in a bid to revive his flagging career. It’s understood United bosses will listen to offers for Zirkzee in the January transfer window.

‘While another option is for Zirkzee to join another club on-loan for the rest of the season, with a view to making the move permanent. Zirkzee is concerned his lack of first team action will ruin his hopes of going to the World Cup with the Netherlands.’

A reliable account on X first broke the news of West Ham’s interest in Zirkzee with the Hammers making ‘contact’.

The account wrote on Wednesday: ‘Exclusive. @WestHam make move for Joshua Zirkzee. Contact has been made between the clubs. #mufc.’

Before they also revealed on Thursday that Everton were also looking to do a deal, the account added: ‘Exclusive. @Everton along with @WestHam have made enquires for Joshua Zirkzee. This information has been verified from our sources. #mufc.’

Speaking earlier this year, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara insisted that Zirkzee is “one of the worst players” that he’s ever seen play for the Red Devils.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Joshua Zirkzee is one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in a Manchester United shirt.

“It’s unbelievable that he’s playing for them. He’s an absolute imposter!”