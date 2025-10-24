Major Man Utd boost as hunt for Real Madrid star takes ‘new twist’ in ‘likely’ transfer

Man Utd have been given a transfer boost ahead of the January transfer window as they could look to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on new additions in attack over the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all signing.

Mbeumo has probably been the most successful so far with the former Brentford forward contributing three goals and one assist in his nine appearances in all competitions.

Man Utd identified their attack as the most important part of their team to improve over the summer with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils last term.

Rasmus Hojlund left for Napoli on a loan deal until the end of the season, which is likely to turn permanent, while Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee looks likely to leave in the January transfer window.

That means that Man Utd could be looking to bring in more attacking reinforcements in the winter and Endrick is on their list with Real Madrid reportedly looking to loan him out.

READ: Do Manchester United have the quality to offset ‘the new Ji-sung Park’?

Caught Offside writer Mark Brus recently claimed that Man Utd were one of 12 clubs looking to sign the young Brazilian on loan in the January transfer window.

Brus now reports there has been a ‘new twist to the saga’ with a move to La Liga side Real Sociedad now ‘ruled out’ as Real Madrid want to send him away from Spain.

Endrick is ‘likely’ to move on loan in the winter and the Brazilian now prefers a move abroad with Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV claiming that is now the consensus at Real Madrid.

The report from Spain said: “This Thursday there has been a meeting between Real Madrid and Endrick’s entourage in Madrid. Both parties have decided that he should go out on loan, the idea is that it not be in Spain.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Brentford v Liverpool, Man United, Eberechi Eze, Thomas Frank, El Clasico

👉 Man Utd takeover: Expert exposes ‘advanced’ deal as Beckham ‘approach’ shut down for one reason

👉 Amorim agrees to sell Man Utd ‘imposter’ as Everton join West Ham in making ‘contact’

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @marcosbenito9 🚨 🤝 “Este jueves ha habido una reunión entre el Real Madrid y el entorno de Endrick en Madrid”. 👉 “Las dos partes han decidido que salga cedido, la idea es que no sea en España”. pic.twitter.com/L3qmIZGVPC — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 24, 2025

When asked about Endrick’s future, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso told reporters ahead of their Champions League clash with Juventus: “Endrick on loan? We’re not at that point yet.

“The competition in attack is intense. We have to be prepared for every game. Endrick, Gonzalo, and Brahim have to be ready.

“They’re going to come in, and have to be ready. This is the elite, and we need a lot of good players.”

READ NEXT: Merson tells Amorim to ‘bench’ Man Utd star vs Brighton as Shearer makes same prediction