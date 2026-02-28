Man Utd make £53m Premier League attacker their ‘top target’ as date for ‘formal talks’ are revealed

Man Utd have made Jarrod Bowen their top summer target as they look to take advantage of West Ham’s potential relegation, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent almost £200m on improving their attack in the last summer transfer market with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all arriving at Old Trafford.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season and now they have been transformed into the joint-third highest scorers this term.

And Man Utd are looking to continue that improvement in the coming summer transfer window by bringing in extra attacking firepower.

Reports in Spain claim that West Ham forward Bowen is now the ‘top target’ for Man Utd in the summer as the Red Devils look to ‘strengthen their attack’.

Man Utd are ‘leading the race’ to sign the England international as West Ham look to avoid relegation from the Premier League with the club currently in the drop zone.

The Hammers are currently two points from safety and their relegation to the Championship ‘would greatly facilitate negotiations’ for Man Utd, who are eyeing a cut-price fee.

Dropping out of the Premier League ‘would force the London club to negotiate his permanent departure’ with an ‘initial transfer fee is estimated at around €60m (£53m)’.

The report adds that ‘sources close to the club suggest that this fee could be negotiable and considerably reduced following relegation’ with Man Utd ‘looking to capitalise on this situation’ ahead of Tottenham and other rivals for his signature.

Man Utd ‘plan to initiate formal talks once West Ham’s final league position this season becomes clear’ as the Red Devils eye big signings to get them back challenging at the top of the Premier League.

Our friends at TEAMtalk were the first to report interest in Bowen earlier this week with claims that the West Ham attacker regards his future in east London as ‘very open’.

After he scored in a 1-1 draw against Everton earlier this season, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hailed Bowen: “Bowen is one of the greatest players to play for the club.”

As well as a new attacker, Man Utd are extremely keen on bringing in at least one or two new central midfielders as Casemiro looks set to leave in the summer.

Revealing the latest plan at Old Trafford ahead of the summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In order to understand who is going to be the player or the players – because it might be one, it might be two midfielders – we will see what’s going to happen. Casemiro is leaving, so I think they’re going to be busy in midfield.

“But to understand what kind of player they want to sign, we have to wait for two factors.

“The first one is Champions League football. This is financial, technical, but also financial. If you play Champions League you can attract some players – but for Man United it’s never been a big problem, to be honest.

“Look at last summer, they were able to get the green light from Cunha, from Mbeumo, despite not being in European football. But financially, Champions League access would mean a lot in terms of investments for the summer transfer window.

“And then there is the manager. That’s the second factor. Carrick is doing fantastic. I think if he keeps going like this he will have very good chances to stay.

“But at the moment it’s still not something decided, not something communicated. It’s not something they decide in February, and I think not even at the beginning of March. So we have to wait and see what happens with the manager.”