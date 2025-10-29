Tottenham ‘offer’ £60m for West Ham star and a transfer ‘decision could be imminent’

Tottenham are ‘offering’ £60m to Premier League rivals West Ham for Jarrod Bowen ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs are having a good season in the Premier League with new head coach Thomas Frank leading them to third place in the standings after nine matches.

Tottenham have scored the joint most goals in the Premier League with Manchester City and Chelsea also scoring 17 goals this term.

It has shown that Spurs can share the goals around their team with Micky van der Ven and Richarlison scoring the most goals on three each for the season.

But Frank is looking for more consistent goalscorers at the top end of the pitch and West Ham forward Bowen, who has scored three times this season for the 19th-placed Hammers, is attracting interest from Tottenham.

Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Tottenham are ‘offering’ £60m for Bowen as the West Ham man ‘may be considering leaving the London project’.

Spurs are ‘looking to bolster its attack and sees Bowen as a high-impact signing’ and the Hammers ‘are not ruling out a sale if they receive an offer that meets their expectations’.

In January, ‘a loan or a move for a lower fee seems unlikely’ and the mooted £60m fee is ‘not a guarantee in the current market, but it could be enough to open negotiations’.

The report adds: ‘Bowen, for his part, has to consider the risks: leaving a club like West Ham with a long-term contract and stability to take on the pressure of performing at a more demanding club. But given his ambition and current circumstances, the decision could be imminent.’

Another player Tottenham are being linked with is Jean-Philippe Mateta and Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists the Frenchman would be a “good fit” but doesn’t seem a deal happening in the winter window.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “He’s been instrumental in Palace‘s success in the last 18 months with 17 goals last season, 46 appearances, he’s carried that fine form into this season.

“Spurs have been there with a number of strikers in recent weeks and months. It does seem like it’s an area of the team they would like to strengthen.

“Mateta could be a good fit for them and everything, but I don’t see any deal happening in January.

“I think all interested parties in Mateta might have to wait till the summer because I don’t think Palace would let him go in January.

“And if he doesn’t sign a new contract before next summer, then that might increase the possibility of the player moving on and Palace being open to an offer for him.”