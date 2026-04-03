Manchester United have been warned against signing Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson despite a recommendation by Rio Ferdinand.

Anderson has been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons, and he has established himself as a likely starter for England at the World Cup.

The former Newcastle United star has been a leading performer in a poor Nottingham Forest side this season, and he is expected to be rewarded with a big-money transfer in the summer.

Recent reports have claimed that Man Utd and Man City are the best-placed sides to sign Anderson this summer, with Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly the favourites to sign INEOS’ £100m top target for their midfield rebuild.

Despite this, Anderson recently shut down transfer speculation and insisted that he is currently focused on Nottm Forest and England.

“Obviously we’ve got the World Cup this summer so all my eyes are on that,” Anderson said.

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“Playing for England, I’ve got the badge on now so that’s all I’m thinking about at the moment. I want it that way [to be guaranteed a start]. But I’ve got a season left with Forest.

“I’ve got plenty of games and there’s plenty of time until then. I’ve got to keep my standards high and make sure that happens.”

And former Premier League defender Danny Mills thinks Man Utd and others should be better off avoiding Anderson, who is “way off it”.

“Is he really good enough at international level to win a World Cup?” Mills said on talkSPORT when discussing Anderson’s performances for England.

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“Do I look at Anderson and go: ‘He is the best player in the position in the country’. He’s way off it.

“What about Adam Wharton? For the last two years, it’s all been ‘Adam Wharton’s going to be the next best thing’.”

Mills is very much in the minority, with Ferdinand among those to praise Anderson for his form for club and country this season.

Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Man Utd should prioritise Anderson over other options this summer.

“Beginning of the season everyone was talking about [Carlos] Baleba, he seems to have gone off the boil a little bit form wise,” Ferdinand said.

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“Elliot Anderson, he seems to have jumped to the front of the queue. I think he’s a wonderful player.

“I think Elliot Anderson is the right type not only of player but character, I think he’d be a good addition to the squad.

“Tonali is a big talent that everyone is talking about, Guimaraes is another big talent that everyone is talking about.

“But I just think the type of midfielder United need is somebody who is a bit more all-action, who can cover ground, who is dynamic, who is robust, strong, who can drive a team.

“Right now Anderson seems to be ticking those boxes. But I think there are a few other young guns out there who I won’t mention their names yet because I don’t want anyone else to get on that scent.”