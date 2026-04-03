Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United to sign four players this summer in a “realistic transfer window” and made his choice between top midfield targets Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils look well set to qualify for the Champions League as they sit third in the Premier League, seven points above Chelsea in sixth.

Doubt remains as to whether Michael Carrick will be handed the permanent reins after winning seven and losing just one of his ten games in charge.

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But planning for new players will already have begun behind the scenes and Ferdinand reckons four new additions would represent a “realistic” window for his former club and he doesn’t believe a “huge revamp” is required.

“If United go and get four players in the next window and two of those are starters, then I think that’s a realistic transfer window,” Ferdinand said on his podcast.

“If I was the club, my priorities would be two central midfielders, one who starts and maybe a younger one who you can blood in here and there around Bruno [Fernandes], Kobbie [Mainoo] and the one you bring in.

“I would also go for another forward, a younger one who is going to be more of a back-up to what we’ve already got. And I would go for a full-back.

“That’s it. I know you can say you want ten new players and most positions can be improved but I don’t think you need a huge revamp, it’s still a lot but that’s realistic.”

Newcastle pair Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have both been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, but Ferdinand has urged United to go after Nottingham Forest’s Anderson as the “all-action” star they need.

“Beginning of the season everyone was talking about [Carlos] Baleba, he seems to have gone off the boil a little bit form wise,” Ferdinand said last week.

“Elliot Anderson, he seems to have jumped to the front of the queue. I think he’s a wonderful player.

“I think Elliot Anderson is the right type not only of player but character, I thin he’d be a good addition to the squad.

“Tonali is a big talent that everyone is talking about, Guimaraes is another big talent that everyone is talking about.

“But I just think the type of midfielder United need is somebody who is a bit more all-action, who can cover ground, who is dynamic, who is robust, strong, who can drive a team.

“Right now Anderson seems to be ticking those boxes. But I think there are a few other young guns out there who I won’t mention their names yet because I don’t want anyone else to get on that scent.”