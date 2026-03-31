Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers has been advised to snub a move to Manchester United as this would be a “graveyard” transfer.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and could secure himself a big-money move in the summer.

Rogers, who is a contender to start for England at the World Cup, has eight goals and five assists in his 31 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa this season.

In recent months, reports have suggested that Villa may be forced to sell Rogers or another valuable asset to balance the books if they miss out on the Champions League, while it’s been claimed that the Englishman is valued at around £100m.

Man Utd and the rest of the Big Six would surely be delighted to have Rogers, but former Aston Villa and Liverpool star Dean Saunders thinks he should remain at his current club.

“Morgan Rogers is class. For a big man, he really travels well with the ball and he is good in tight areas. He always keeps the ball and gets out of difficult situations and he can score goals as well,” Saunders said in an interview with PariuriX.com.

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“Honestly, I don’t think Rogers should go anywhere, but I can imagine the conversations when Unai Emery calls him in. Rogers is asking Emery, who Aston Villa are planning on signing. He will say, if you want me to stay, who are we signing then? Are we shopping in Lidl or an expensive store?

“You need the players if they want to take the next step. Their hands have been tied to their backs with Financial Fair Play, but the owners have to sign players if they want to reach the next level.

“Why didn’t they sign Julian Alvarez? They need players like that. Why are they not signing the best players in the world?

“They are playing three times a week and the squad has done exceptionally well, and it wasn’t really expected, but they should do even more.”

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Saunders has also argued that Rogers should snub Man Utd and Chelsea, with Aston Villa “better than both of them”.

“Man United and Chelsea are being mentioned with Rogers, but Aston Villa are better than both of them,” Saunders added.

“I wouldn’t recommend him joining them. We have seen what is happening when you are moving to Man United. It is like a graveyard.

“It looks like they are going in the right direction, and they have gotten rid of a lot of the players with a bad attitude, but they had to hit rock bottom before doing so. Now, they can sign players who want to play when it is cold.”

On Chelsea, he continued: “Chelsea’s plan is not working. They have spent so much money, but they only have one world-class player – Cole Palmer.

“In my opinion, you are a world-class player when you can get in the team at any club in the world, and Palmer is the only one who can do that.

“No other Chelsea players are world-class. The rest of the team is not good enough. If you spend so much money, you should have at least four or five world class players. Enzo is a decent player, but he hasn’t been good enough.

“They brought in youngsters, but they will cost you games. I don’t expect Chelsea to win anything in the near future. They have the money to become good, but they are nowhere near.

“I just think Rogers should stay at Aston Villa, because they are a better team than both Chelsea and Manchester United, but he has to ask the owners what their ambitions are.”

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