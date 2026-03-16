Aston Villa have been warned that head coach Unai Emery and top performer Morgan Rogers “will be gone” this summer on one condition.

Villa‘s season is at risk of petering out as their Champions League hopes are fading due to a decline in form.

Injuries and poor recruitment look to have caught up with Emery‘s side, who have gone from unexpected Premier League title contenders to a potential finish below fifth.

Following Sunday’s 3-1 loss to third-placed Manchester United, Aston Villa are fourth and only two points adrift of Liverpool, while Chelsea are a further point away in sixth.

Villa could also earn Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League, but talkSPORT transfer correspondent Alex Crook has hit out at their recent market activity.

“I feel a little bit for Unai Emery, because obviously this time last year in the January window, you brought in the likes of Marcus Rashford and Marcus Asensio,” Crook said when speaking to ex-Villa star Agbonlahor on talkSPORT.

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“You really went for it to try and get that Champions League place – obviously it didn’t work out.

“This year, I’ve got to say I was underwhelmed by what you did.

“Douglas Luiz [who joined on loan] – I know he knows the football club but Nottingham Forest didn’t want him, Juventus didn’t want him.

“You’ve got to ask why [they signed] Tammy Abraham – playing in Turkey, again not the type of signing I think that inspired me.”

Crook has also suggested that Emery could leave Villa if they fail to secure Champions League qualification this season.

“I do think Unai Emery’s hands are tied behind his back to a certain extent and you wonder come the end of the season [if he’ll leave].”

Agbonlahor then quickly chimed in: “He’ll be gone mate.”

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And Crook has also pointed out that England international Rogers is likely to follow Emery in leaving Villa without Champions League football.

Crook told Agbonlahor: “If you don’t get Champions League football, not just him.

“I know Morgan Rogers has signed this new contract. I am digging around to try and find out if there is some kind of release clause in that contract, because he will have suitors at other clubs.”

Responding to Crook, Agbonlahor said: “[I agree] 100%, and you know Morgan Rogers is going to have a fantastic World Cup as well.

“If Aston Villa somehow don’t get Champions League football, I think the manager goes, Morgan Rogers is sold and Aston Villa could end up a mid-table club, like Fulham.

“I really do think it’s that important. If they do get Champions League football and the manager stays, the next four or five years will look so good for Aston Villa. That’s how important it is.”

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