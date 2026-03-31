Manchester United are the ‘clear frontrunners’ to bring a former Leeds United star back to the Premier League, and how much the deal will cost has been revealed.

The bulk of the transfer headlines around Old Trafford right now revolve around potential signings in midfield. However, the latest from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk suggests Man Utd fans would be wise not to sleep on their defence.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Man Utd have verbally agreed a new contract with Harry Maguire. Yet the veteran centre-half is clearly not the answer for the long haul, and with the Red Devils certain to be back in Europe next year, excellent strength in depth is a must.

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To that end, reporter Fraser Fletcher has exclusively brought news of Man Utd thundering into first place for the signing of Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell.

The 23-year-old barely got a look-in at boyhood club Leeds, with Cresswell making more appearances during a loan spell at Millwall than he ever made in the first-team at Elland Road.

Cresswell was subsequently sold to Ligue 1 side Toulouse in 2024 where he’s since taken his game to new heights. He’s a regular starter in defence, is a regular contributor of goals, and was named in the team of the tournament for England’s Under-21s at the U21 Euros last year.

Brighton and Wolfsburg both saw bids for Cresswell turned down by Toulouse in January. West Ham, Brighton, Crystal Palace as well as Leeds – perhaps realising the mistake they’ve made – are also confirmed admirers of the 6ft 3in defender.

But per Fletcher, it can now be confirmed that Man Utd have stormed into the race to seal a summer swoop for Cresswell and Michael Carrick’s side are the ‘clear frontrunners’.

The deal is in part being masterminded by director of football, Jason Wilcox, who ‘views Cresswell as an affordable’ addition and worthy of United’s wider squad rebuild.

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Regarding cost, Toulouse are expected to demand a fee in the region of €30m / £26m, and potentially slightly higher if they can get it.

Adding further fuel to the fire are claims Cresswell – despite his past allegiances to Leeds – is ‘very enthusiastic’ about the prospect of returning to England by joining Man Utd.

Fletcher’s new revelations about Cresswell and his potential move to Man Utd came on the back of Ben Jacobs’ update on Monday.

Jacobs explained: “One player they (Man Utd) really like that’s a new name that I can bring to the mix, is Charlie Cresswell, who used to be at Leeds United, England U21 international.

“Wolfsburg came very close to signing him in January. But they were not able to meet the Toulouse valuation, so he’s still there.

“He’s playing every week in Ligue 1, and along with a few other names, he’s one of the profiles that Man United are looking at.”

As mentioned, we can now confirm Man Utd have since become heavy favourites to seal the deal.

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