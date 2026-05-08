According to reports, former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has emerged as the ‘clear favourite’ to be Chelsea’s next manager.

Chelsea have been on the lookout for a new head coach following the exit of former boss Liam Rosenior last month.

Rosenior’s position quickly became untenable in an embarrassing season for the Blues, who look increasingly likely to finish in the Premier League bottom half this term.

The Blues are also known to have severe financial troubles, though they are still likely to attract a top-level replacement for Rosenior ahead of next season.

Initially, reports suggested current Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who will become a free agent in the summer, is Chelsea’s top target, but they now appear to have turned to Alonso.

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This is according to the unreliable outlet Fichajes, with the Spanish website claiming Alonso is the new ‘clear favourite’ for Chelsea and is ‘gaining momentum’ due to three main factors.

The report explains:

‘Chelsea FC has begun the search for a new manager with the intention of redefining its sporting project after a period marked by inconsistency. The London club wants to take a decisive step and opt for a profile that combines youth, clear ideas, and leadership skills. ‘In this context, the name that has gained the most traction in recent hours is that of Xabi Alonso. The Tolosa-born coach appears to be the clear favourite to take over the Stamford Bridge bench, in what could be one of the most significant moves of the summer.’

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Xabi Alonso sent a warning over the Chelsea move

Alonso has also been linked with a return to Liverpool, and former England international Glen Johnson has warned the Spaniard against following in Rafael Benitez’s footsteps.

“Pretty much,” Johnson told GOAL when asked if Alonso would be putting himself under pressure by following Benitez in joining Chelsea after having a spell at Liverpool.

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“I think the Liverpool people would give him time. But as we’ve seen, if he had that role, the Chelsea fans might not be so…

“We know that the manager will see that Chelsea is probably the hottest seat in world football. It’s hard for a young manager to go there knowing that you don’t have six months, you don’t have a year, you definitely don’t have 18 months.

“So you’ve got to go through that door and win immediately, and that’s hard for, as proven, top managers that have won stuff. That’s almost impossible for anyone to do.

“I think it’d be a crazy seat to take for a young new manager, as we’ve just recently seen.”