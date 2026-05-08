Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly working hard to sign Arsenal target Ederson, and they have been boosted by Atletico Madrid turning to an alternative.

The Atalanta standout is among a host of targets for Man Utd ahead of the summer as they look to reshape their midfield before their Champions League return.

With Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro in leaving, Man Utd could sign as many as three new midfielders this summer, and long-term target Ederson is a cheaper alternative to Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson.

Still, it will not be easy for Man Utd to sign Ederson, who has also been attracting interest from other clubs.

In recent months, Atletico Madrid have appeared the most likely club to sign Ederson, but it has now emerged that they have turned to Wolves star Joao Gomes.

According to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid have ‘refused to go beyond’ £39m as Atalanta insist on £43m for Ederson, so they have ‘intensified their pursuit’ of Gomes and a £39m transfer is ‘now close’.

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The same report claims Arsenal are another rival to Man Utd in the race to sign Ederson, with sporting director Andrea Berta said to be a ‘huge admirer’ as they hold ‘talks’ regarding the summer transfer.

The report adds: We understand that Arsenal are seriously exploring the market for a new midfielder. Sources have told us that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is a huge admirer of Ederson.

‘The Gunners are assessing the financial package required to tempt Atalanta into a sale.’

Man Utd opt to ‘break barrier’ with Ederson deal

Despite this, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has indicated that the Red Devils are currently ahead of rivals in the race to acquire Ederson after being the ‘first to make a move’.

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Pedulla said on X: ‘#Ederson-#ManchesterUnited: new talks next week. We’ve been discussing it for over a year and a half, United was the first club to make a move.

‘And now it will try to outpace the competition by breaking the 40 million euro barrier.’

He added: ‘#ManchesterUnited wants to first reach an agreement on wages with the entourage of #Ederson, which Atletico Madrid had reached months ago before encountering obstacles (not yet overcome) on the player’s valuation.’

Reporter Nicolo Schira, meanwhile, has stated that United are currently ‘pushing to sign’ Ederson.

He said on X: ‘#ManchesterUnited are pushing to sign #Ederson from #Atalanta as revealed in the last days.

‘Ready a contract until 2031 for the midfielder and 45M to have green light from Atalanta to try to close the deal.’

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