Merson picks between Man Utd and Liverpool next season – ‘All day long!’

Paul Merson is in no doubt as to who out of Liverpool and Manchester United will finish higher in the Premier League next season.

United outplayed Liverpool in a 3-2 victory over Arne Slot’s team at Old Trafford last weekend to leave them six points clear of the Reds in the Premier League table.

After the game, Red Devils legend Gary Neville suggested his former side could be well placed to “exploit” what he expects to be a weaker league next season.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool: Carrick, Slot, Wirtz, Mainoo and Van Dijk

Jamie Carragher dismissed his fellow pundit’s claim as he believes United are in something of a false position this season having played no European football and after being knocked out of both cup competitions early.

Merson agrees with Carragher and backed Liverpool to finish above their bitter rivals “all day long” next term.

‘Liverpool were shocking in the first half against Manchester United last Sunday,’ Merson told Sportskeeda.

‘When they came back into the game and made it 2-2, I was expecting them to go on and win but they ended up losing the game! I’m not worried about Liverpool next season though, I think they’ll be fine.

‘If someone asks me who among Manchester United and Liverpool will finish higher in the Premier League next season, I would actually back Arne Slot’s team all day long!

‘I say that because Manchester United have played only once a week this season, and that’s a lot easier compared to what Liverpool went through.

‘Let us go through their players, Senne Lammens has been good, Benjamin Sesko is now finding some form, Bruno Fernandes incredible, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are shining under Michael Carrick, while Matheus Cunha has been excellent and Bryan Mbeumo has done alright.

‘Just look at Liverpool on the other hand. The two centre-backs haven’t been good enough, Milos Kerkez has been poor, they miss Trent and haven’t covered that position well enough.

‘Apart from Dominik Szoboszlai, none of their midfielders have performed well, both Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have had their own issues and yet, if they had beaten Manchester United, they would have been level on points!

‘That says a lot and I believe Liverpool can finish above United next season.

‘Lately, there has also been noise around the lack of intensity shown by this Liverpool team. But I’m not surprised by it because I believe many of these players will have one eye on the World Cup.

‘None of them want to be injured and it is only a natural reaction, especially when Liverpool have nothing to play for at the moment.’