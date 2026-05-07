Terry TikToks harmless for now but Chelsea icon’s right-wing sympathies offer troubling outlook

In his desperate and frankly depressing bid to stay relevant John Terry took to TikTok to throw stones in his glass house in criticism of Arsenal. But our concern is over what’s to come for a man short of managerial and punditry work who’s voiced his right-wing sympathies and has found his audience on social media.

Wayne Rooney was the first to don his bobby helmet after the Arsenal players were seen celebrating on the pitch in front of their jubilant fans at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Bukayo Saka’s goal was enough to secure a 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid and book their place in the Champions League final for just the second time in their history, 20 year on from their last appearance in Europe’s showpiece game.

“They haven’t won it yet,” Rooney said on Prime Video. “I think the celebrations are a little bit too heavy. Celebrate when you win…but no, they deserve it.”

Paris Saint-Germain did the celebration police keeping a particularly keen eye on the North London borough no favours by enjoying their semi-final win over Bayern Munich just as enthusiastically as the Gunners despite winning the gong last season.

But that didn’t stop perhaps the most infamous overcelebrater in history from condemning the actions of Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal players.

“I’ve been looking forward to this game all week, especially after the poor game of football last night [between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid],” Terry told his followers while watching PSG’s second-leg victory over Bayern.

“But fair play to Arsenal on making the Champions League final.

“What a game, what a start to the game this was tonight. How PSG have still got 11 men on the pitch I do not know.

“How PSG have not given away a penalty I do not know. It stinks of Chelseaversus Barcelona 2009/10 at Stamford Bridge where we should have had four or five penalties at least, but great game of football.

“By the way, Arsenal way over-celebrated. Far too much for me.

“Yeah, you’re excited because you make the Champions League final, but over-celebrated a little bit too much for me.”

Says a man who peeled off his tracksuit at the end of the Champions League final victory he played no part in for Chelsea in 2012 to reveal a full kit, complete with shin pads.

Unable to convince Chelsea to hand him the various interim jobs they’ve had during the cursed BlueCo reign and short on television punditry work, Terry has taken to making these no holds barred TikToks, typically with his many trophies and medals forming the backdrop.

Discussion of Chelsea’s shortcomings revolve mainly around the lack of leadership he once provided and his takes on other games chiefly involve digs at rival teams to garner the support of fans who bleed enough blue to either look past his extracurricular activities or agree with them. He now has over 500k followers.

The former Chelsea captain made headlines last week for replying “100% yes” when Rupert Lowe of Restore Britain – perhaps the most right-wing politician in living memory – called for “foreigners” to be banned from claiming benefits and the deportation of “migrants who are incapable of financially supporting themselves”.

It’s not the first time Terry nailed his colours to Lowe’s mast. A month ago, Lowe demanded a ban on the burqa and made a plea to “get our capital city back”. Terry responded with applause emojis.

And yet he’s confused as to why Chelsea have shut the managerial saloon door at Stamford Bridge firmly in his face?

Advising Arsenal fans not to celebrate is harmless enough, if comically hypocritical. But how long will it take these TikTok videos to take on a more political bent as the tiny dopamine hits that come through likes, comments and followers embolden the captain, leader, far-right sympathiser to speak his British truth to a captive and what we would suggest is a largely agreeable audience?