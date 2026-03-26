Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a stunning raid on city rivals Everton for winger Iliman Ndiaye this summer, as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah, although any move is set to be met with short shrift.

With Salah confirming his exit after nine years on Merseyside this week, the buzz surrounding who will replace the Egyptian king has hit fever pitch.

The likes of Michael Olise, Yan Diomande, Anthony Gordon, PSG duo Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, along with Juventus’ Francisco Conceicao, are all names being tipped to try and fill Salah’s considerable boots at Liverpool.

Our friends at TEAMtalk are reporting that plans for Salah’s replacement have ‘effectively been in place from virtually the very moment he signed his record-breaking new deal at the club in April 2025’.

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Indeed, Liverpool are already ‘doing their due diligence on several replacements’, and TT sources claim that Ndiaye is a name ‘garnering serious attention among Liverpool’s decision makers’.

It’s claimed that the Reds have been ‘monitoring his progress since the early part of the season’, although their admiration for the Senegal attacker has only now come to light.

The 26-year-old’s ability to operate across the frontline, combined with his effectiveness from the right, has made him an increasingly attractive option.

His direct running, creativity, and Premier League experience are all viewed as ‘key attributes that could help soften the blow of losing Salah’, the report goes on to add.

Ndiaye has been a standout performer for Everton during their first campaign at the Hill-Dickinson Stadium, playing a leading role in their push for European qualification with six goals and three assists to his name to date.

Liverpool are not the only club showing interest in the attacker, though, with Manchester United also firmly in the picture as they ‘view Ndiaye as a strong candidate to fill their need for a versatile forward’.

However, it’s Liverpool’s interest that is drawing the biggest headlines, with Ndiaye’s representatives ‘aware that interest is building’.

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For their part, Everton remain fully in control of the situation, especially with Ndiaye still under contract until 2029, and the club are ‘already considering rewarding his development with improved terms’ amid growing external interest.

Sources at TT also report that Everton have ‘absolutely no intention of allowing their star attraction to depart’ and ‘particularly not to their cross-city rivals’.