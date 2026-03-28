Arne Slot could ‘walk’ if Liverpool don’t give him a new contract in fresh demand

Under-pressure Arne Slot could ‘walk’ away at Liverpool unless the Reds hierarchy agree to give him a new contract, according to reports.

The Reds are struggling in the Premier League this season with Slot’s side currently 21 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who they finish ten points ahead of last term and won the title.

Liverpool are still in the Champions League and FA Cup but there isn’t much faith from fans that they will win either competition unless their form improves.

After their 2-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend, there were claims that Slot is now under intense pressure to keep his job at Anfield.

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insists that there is currently “no thought to changing coach” amongst the Liverpool board and Slot is likely to be there next season.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “All our information, despite reports to the contrary, is that Liverpool are sticking with Arne Slot, there’s no thought to changing coach. They are planning with him and their priority, their focus, is to give him the profile of squad to succeed.

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“I’m not here to defend Arne Slot, Liverpool’s season has been poor by their standards, their performances, their results, and he is at the centre of that. But if you look at the range of factors on and off the pitch it’s remarkable, and I’m not surprised that Liverpool want to give him longer.

“Arne Slot has the profile – as let’s not forget we saw last season when he led Liverpool to the league title – that they want to manage the club. So he will be a massive part of their recruitment decision-making too.”

In an potentially interesting twist, an X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers insists that Slot ‘wants a new contract’ and could quit if he doesn’t get it.

The account wrote: ‘Don’t rule out Arne Slot leaving @LFC on his own request. He wants a new contract. He won’t get that without clauses. He could walk…’

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Liverpool were booed off in their last Premier League home game as they drew 1-1 against relegation-threatened Tottenham and Jamie Carragher said at the time that he is worried for Slot.

“It’s worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager. I think there’s a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans.

“For a lot of this season, when people have turned on Arne Slot, the match-going fans have stuck with him. Even off the back of what happened with Mo[hamed] Salah, the next game was away at the San Siro and the fans were chanting for Slot.

“It’s not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager.

“The booing at the end; that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult now for Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it’s really difficult to get them back.”