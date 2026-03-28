Man City set to be ‘condemned to relegation’ as 60-point deduction to be given ‘before end of season’

Man City are set to be relegated as a 60-point deduction could head their way before the end of the season, according to one journalist.

The Citizens had a poor campaign under Pep Guardiola last season after winning the Premier League title in each of their previous four campaigns.

Guardiola’s side, who are currently second in the Premier League after 30 matches, have had the shadow of their FFP case hanging over them with a verdict expected months ago.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September 2024 and ended in December 2024.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

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They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City boss Guardiola said in February last year that he expected “a verdict and a sentence” in one month (March 2025) but that didn’t come as the date continues to be a secret.

But now Colombian football journalist and broadcaster Cesar Augusto Londoño has revealed that there will be an ‘official announcement’ of a potential punishment before the end of the Premier League season.

Londoño wrote on X: ‘Manchester City would be sanctioned with a deduction of 60 points for 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play. The official announcement of the punishment will be made before the end of the season. This sanction would take the club to the last place in the Premier League and it would be condemned to relegation.’

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A 60-point deduction would put the Citizens on one point in the current standings with just eight matches to play, making survival impossible.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who has had a lot to say on the charges Man City are facing, insists a 60-point deduction “would make sense”.

Wyness told Football Insider said in early March: “We’re all just guessing at this moment.

“There’s no doubt about it. Look, it is the sort of penalty I would think if they were found guilty. I think 60 points would make sense.

“And I think it could be something that City could accept if they were found guilty. But of course, there’ll be an appeal anyway.

“So if it was 60 points, that’ll probably be reduced as well.”