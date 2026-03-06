Manchester City have been told that a 60-point sanction would “make sense”, with this penalty ‘on the cards’ if they lose their FFP case.

Man City are currently facing over 100 charges of alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules between 2019 and 2018.

The club were referred to an independent commission following a four-year probe into their conduct, but they have insisted on their innocence and it remains to be seen whether they will be found guilty.

It is unclear when a verdict will be announced after the City vs Premier League hearing concluded towards the end of 2024, with the club facing a huge fine, transfer ban and/or points deduction if they are proven guilty.

It has been business as usual at Man City during this process and the longer that it drags on, the more it seems that they will be come out unscathed.

However, football finance expert Stefan Borson has explained that Man City will ‘face expulsion’ from the Premier League “if everything goes against” them.

“I think the better way to look at it, if we’re forced to have that conversation about what the sanction might be, is really what I said right from the very start of the process three years ago, which is if everything goes against Manchester City, they will not be in the Premier League,” Borson told Football Insider.

Borson added: “The bottom line is if everything went against Manchester City, and as I’ve said before that’s not my expectation, but if it did, City are unlikely to remain in the Premier League.

“Whether it’s 40 points, 60 points, whatever, it’s all largely irrelevant at this stage in terms of trying to figure that out because nobody knows and everybody’s guessing.

“But I think the best premise is that you could not operate under the situation in my view where if everything went against the club on the seriousness of these allegations that they remained in the Premier League.”

Now, former chief executive for Everton and Aston Villa, Keith Wyness has informed Football Insider that a 60-point deduction is ‘on the cards’ and Man City ‘could accept’, though an appeal would likely lead to a “reduced” penalty.

“We’re all just guessing at this moment,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“There’s no doubt about it. Look, it is the sort of penalty I would think if they were found guilty. I think 60 points would make sense.

“And I think it could be something that City could accept if they were found guilty. But of course, there’ll be an appeal anyway.

“So if it was 60 points, that’ll probably be reduced as well.”

