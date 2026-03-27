Alonso demands two Liverpool signings as summer arrival is ‘practically agreed’ in Slot blow

Xabi Alonso has asked for two summer signings at Liverpool if he replaces Arne Slot as the new head coach at Anfield at the end of the season.

Slot won the Premier League title in his first season at Liverpool and was backed in the summer transfer market with over £400m worth of new signings.

But Slot has not managed to continue his brilliant work from his first campaign with the Reds currently fifth in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Pressure has been building on Slot from supporters and there have been widespread rumours that Alonso could replace him in the Anfield hotseat next term.

And now reports in Spain claim that Alonso has ‘practically everything agreed’ with Liverpool ahead of becoming their new head coach next season.

Alonso is looking forward to being reunited with former Bayer Leverkusen stars Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, while he ‘has also requested the signing’ of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler.

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Liverpool ‘intend to convince the 20-year-old prodigy by offering him a very high salary and promising him a starting position’ after Guler was indispensable to Alonso in his early months at Real Madrid.

Alonso also wants the Reds to sign Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill and Liverpool ‘are preparing another XXL investment to improve the squad, as they did in 2025.’

But Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele insists that ‘it is not true’ that Alonso has agreed to become the Liverpool head coach with the Reds currently “backing” Slot.

Steele said in a Q&A for the Daily Mail: ‘There is a feeling within the industry that Alonso is attainable this summer but the sands might shift if clubs do not act now. Manchester City also need a new manager in the near future, whether Pep Guardiola sees out his final contracted year or not.

‘But it is not true that Alonso has agreed to join Liverpool. The club are backing Slot – for now at least – though many Premier League sides will know it might be this summer or never with the Basque coach, who will surely be snapped up over the coming months.

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‘One of Slot’s biggest problems this season – and there have been many – is that Alonso became available. At the start of the bad run, there were few managers out there good enough to replace him.

‘Now there is a former fan favourite out of work waiting to get back into the swing of things. If – and only if – Slot were to leave, Alonso would naturally be one of the favourites to take over.

‘If Arne Slot leaves Liverpool in the summer, former player and fan favourite Xabi Alonso would be a natural fit.’

And The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has gone one further by claiming that Liverpool given “no thought to changing coach” and Slot will be the manager next season as they want to “give him the profile of squad to succeed”.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “All our information, despite reports to the contrary, is that Liverpool are sticking with Arne Slot, there’s no thought to changing coach. They are planning with him and their priority, their focus, is to give him the profile of squad to succeed.

“I’m not here to defend Arne Slot, Liverpool’s season has been poor by their standards, their performances, their results, and he is at the centre of that. But if you look at the range of factors on and off the pitch it’s remarkable, and I’m not surprised that Liverpool want to give him longer.

“Arne Slot has the profile – as let’s not forget we saw last season when he led Liverpool to the league title – that they want to manage the club. So he will be a massive part of their recruitment decision-making too.”

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