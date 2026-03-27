Hugo Ekitike received gushing praise from the French media after the Liverpool star’s goalscoring turn in France’s 2-1 win over Brazil on Thursday.

Ekitike moved to Liverpool from Frankfurt in a £70m summer transfer and has bucked the trend at Anfield this season as a signing who’s hit the ground running under Arne Slot.

And his performances for the Reds earned him a starting spot under Didier Deschamps for Les Bleus’ penultimate game before the World Cup, with Ekitike repaying the manager’s faith with the second goal after Kylian Mbappe had given France the lead, ahead of Gleison Bremer pulling one back for Brazil.

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It was just the third time Ekitike has started for France and the media were hugely impressed with his output, as one outlet claiming he ‘perfectly completes the puzzle’ while another hailed his ‘technical finesse’.

RMC Sport, who gave him 8/10, said: ‘He reproduced what he has done best since the beginning of the season in Liverpool and it ended in a goal. Solid back to the game, it also made differences in depth.’

Eurosport (7/10): ‘His profile really brings added value. Less of a direct threat than his three comrades in the attack, he is crucial in retaining possession. He brings a fixation point, physical density and as he is not clumsy with his feet. He dovetails well with the others and perfectly completes the puzzle. His goal says everything about his confidence and his form of the moment: beginning the action 60 meters from the goal, he finished with composure. Another nice performance in Blue for the former Parisian.’

Maxifoot (7/10): ‘The Liverpool forward displayed a wide range of skills in an unusual wide role. The Reims academy graduate made numerous intelligent runs, offered passing options, and showcased his technical finesse. A complete performance, capped off with a cool finish.’

FootMercato (6.5/10): ‘The Liverpool player was deployed on the left wing of the French attack tonight. He didn’t seem entirely comfortable in this role, appearing unsure of his positioning relative to his attacking teammates. He frequently cut inside and swapped positions with Mbappé, and was quite useful in the game, particularly as a target man. In the second half, he was decisive with a lovely goal, somewhat reminiscent of Kylian Mbappé’s, perfectly finishing the move in front of the Brazilian goalkeeper with a chipped shot (0-2, 65th minute). He was also the one who initiated the move. He was then replaced by Désiré Doué.’

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