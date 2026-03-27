Bayern chief Uli Hoeness has dismissed suggestions Michael Olise could move to Liverpool in the summer and aimed a dig at the Premier League side amid rumours of their interest in the Frenchman.

Olise has got 36 goals and 50 assists in jut 94 appearances for Bayern since moving to the Bundesliga giants from Crystal Palace for £50m in the summer of 2024 and is now widely considered to be among the best forwards in world football.

Liverpool have been linked with Olise for some time but links have intensified this week following Mohamed Salah’s announcement that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

According to TEAMtalk, Olise would be Liverpool’s ‘dream’ replacement for Salah, but German journalist Falk has revealed that Bayern will not sell the winger.

Falk told CFBayern: “Bayern declares Olise unsellable! No Chance for Real and Fiorentino Perez. No Chance for Liverpool for their search for a Salah successor.

“I have talked with Bayern’s Head of Sport Max Eberl. He told me that they wouldn’t even consider it if an offer came in.

“He’s a Bayern Munich player and has all the opportunities here that top players could wish for. Bayern wants to shape the future with him.

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“Eberl also confirmed to me that Olise has no release clause in his contract.”

And honorary president Hoeness, who was very salty indeed last summer when Liverpool persuaded Florian Wirtz to join them over Bayern, insists the German giants won’t be selling their prized asset to the Reds, as he revelled in their “very bad season” after a mammoth summer spend.

“If that’s true… I don’t believe it is, but Liverpool spent 500 million this year and are having a very bad season. So we won’t be contributing to them playing better next year,” Hoeness said at an AI festival on Thursday.

“We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have many millions of fans around the world, and it does them little good if we have 200 million in the bank and play worse football every Saturday because of it.”

Speaking earlier this week, Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl also dismissed the prospect of Olise leaving the club at the end of the season.

“Michael has a contract with us until 2029, without a release clause – we’re relaxed,” Eberl told Sport Bild.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has also reiterated Bayern’s stance on Olise.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: ‘Michael Olise is not leaving Bayern this summer. Munich are very clear,” Bailey explained.

“They also point out, correctly, that Olise is not pushing to leave. He is very happy with the current status quo.

“As I have been told previously, whilst he is not dismissive of interest, a move to Liverpool is not necessarily high on his list.

“I am informed that when he does eventually leave Bayern, Spain is the most likely destination – with Real Madrid or Barcelona – but that is not imminent.”

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