Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed what Bayern Munich have privately told him about selling Michael Olise to Liverpool, who are on the hunt for a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool announced on Tuesday that club legend Mo Salah will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The defending Premier League champions have come to an agreement with Salah to let him leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool were already on the hunt for a left-winger to eventually replace Salah, and now the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have ramped up their pursuit.

Michael Olise has long been a winger that Liverpool would love to bring to Anfield.

The France international has been a revelation at Bayern since his move from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

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The 24-year-old has found the back of the net 36 times and provided 50 assists in 94 appearances for Bayern so far in his career.

According to TEAMtalk, Olise would be Liverpool’s ‘dream’ replacement for Salah, but German journalist Falk has revealed that Bayern will not sell the winger.

Falk told CFBayern: “Bayern declares Olise unsellable! No Chance for Real and Fiorentino Perez. No Chance for Liverpool for their search for a Salah successor.

“I have talked with Bayern’s Head of Sport Max Eberl. He told me that they wouldn’t even consider it if an offer came in.

“He’s a Bayern Munich player and has all the opportunities here that top players could wish for. Bayern wants to shape the future with him.

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“Eberl also confirmed to me that Olise has no release clause in his contract.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey has also reiterated Bayern’s stance on Olise.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: ‘Michael Olise is not leaving Bayern this summer. Munich are very clear,” Bailey explained.

“They also point out, correctly, that Olise is not pushing to leave. He is very happy with the current status quo.

“As I have been told previously, whilst he is not dismissive of interest, a move to Liverpool is not necessarily high on his list.

“I am informed that when he does eventually leave Bayern, Spain is the most likely destination – with Real Madrid or Barcelona – but that is not imminent.”

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has previously underlined the importance of Olise in his team.

Kompany said about the winger earlier this month ahead of the Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen: “We’ve won both games without him so far. You can never replace a player of his quality like-for-like.

“We play a little bit differently, we replace him with other players. Michael has been available for over 18 months, it’s incredible.

“He’s very important for us, he’s done a lot for us, physically as well. I hope he remains available; what he’s achieved recently has been fantastic.

“Michael had his fair share of injuries at Crystal Palace. But what he does for his health off the pitch at his young age is incredible.

“If he keeps doing things like this, he’ll stay fit for a long time. He’ll continue to develop strongly.”

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