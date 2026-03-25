Spurs have reportedly ‘formally contacted’ their ‘top target’ to replace current head coach Igor Tudor, whose exit has been agreed.

Tudor is only seven games into his Spurs reign, but it is already being widely reported that he will leave the north London club during this international break.

Spurs have lost five of their last seven matches as they have exited the Champions League and fallen to 17th in the Premier League. They are now only one point clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

Following Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported that Spurs and Tudor have ‘mutually agreed’ on his exit.

It has subsequently emerged that former AS Monaco boss Adi Hutter is a leading contender to replace Tudor until the end of this season.

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A report on Wednesday morning claimed there have been ‘no talks’ between Hutter and Spurs, but this has now changed.

According to TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Fletcher, Spurs have now ‘opened formal contact’ with Hutter over replacing Tudor and he is their ‘top target’.

Spurs are said to be ‘preparing’ for a managerial change during this international break, with Hutter said to be ‘interested’ in replacing Tudor.

The report adds: ‘While sources suggest discussions remain at an early stage rather than full negotiations, the Austrian is said to be open to the challenge of helping Tottenham avoid the drop.

‘Whether any appointment would serve as a short-term rescue mission or extend into next season remains unclear, especially if the club suffers the ignominy of relegation. However, it’s expected to be a short term appointment before the club makes a decision in the summer.’

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Fabrizio Romano is yet to confirm that Tudor will leave Spurs within the next few days, but he has named two potential replacements as he won’t stay beyond this season.

“In terms of names appreciated by Tottenham, I wanted to bring to the table, as an exclusive update tonight, the name of Marco Silva,” Romano said.

“Fulham manager Marco Silva has a release clause in his contract, and is a name being mentioned internally at Tottenham in recent days.

“Marco Silva did a very good job at Fulham in recent years, has been on the Tottenham list before Thomas Frank last summer. Now Marco Silva has been discussed again internally at Tottenham.

“Lets see with De Zerbi, with Silva, what they decide to do with his job for present and especially for future because with Tudor, lets see what happens now, but for sure he’s not staying beyond this season, even if Tottenham don’t get relegated.”

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