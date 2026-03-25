A final breakthrough regarding a new contract for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is reportedly ‘close’ after Fabrizio Romano’s update.

Vinicius Jr has been linked with a potential exit from Real Madrid for most of this season as his current contract is due to expire in 2027.

Talks between the talented forward and Real Madrid have rumbled on for months, and it has even been suggested that the club were willing to give up due to his high demands and could cash in this summer.

This has sparked interest from several Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs, but Vinicius Jr is in great form for Real Madrid, having scored four goals in his last two games, and now looks likely to pen a contract extension.

Earlier this week, Romano confirmed Real Madrid’s latest stance on keeping Vinicius Jr, with the club “pushing strongly” to retain him.

“On Vinicius Junior, the situation remains very clear. Florentino Perez is fully committed to extending the player’s contract and wants him to stay at Real Madrid,” Romano said.

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“The relationship between the president and the player is excellent, and the club have already presented a contract proposal. Real Madrid are pushing strongly to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

“This is now a negotiation phase, with discussions ongoing, but the intention from the club side has always been consistent. Florentino Perez wants Vinícius Junior to remain at Real Madrid, and that position has not changed. So we will continue to follow the situation closely.”

A subsequent update from journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed that a new deal for Vinicius Jr is now “getting closer”.

Schira said on X: “Excl. – #Vinicius is getting closer to extend his contract with #RealMadrid until 2031.”

Romano has also commented on a couple of possible Real Madrid transfers, though he has ruled out moves for PSG’s Achraf Hakimi and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

“You’ve seen the headlines linking him again to Real Madrid but let’s be clear: his agent, Alejandro Camano, speaking to WinWin All Sports, has closed the door completely,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“He said there’s no possibility for Hakimi to leave Paris Saint-Germain, and no talks whatsoever with Real Madrid.

“Hakimi is very happy in Paris and wants to help PSG go as far as possible in the Champions League. Of course, Madrid respect and admire him – he came through their academy – but right now there’s no hint of movement there.

“So, forget about rumours: Hakimi staying at PSG.”

On Caicedo, Romano added: “To clarify, Real Madrid have not opened talks or made any contact for Caicedo. The question came up only because Madrid are expected to look at midfield options this summer, but Caicedo is not part of their plans right now.

“So his full focus on Chelsea. Commitment from the player. Good news for Blues fans.”

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