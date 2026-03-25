Arsenal ‘contact’ Martin Zubimendi and tell him how they’ll ‘reward him’

Arsenal are planning to hand Martin Zubimendi a new contract and ‘reward him’ for his impressive performances for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, according to a Spanish report.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025 for £60million.

Liverpool were interested in the Spain international midfielder in the summer of 2024, while Real Madrid were linked before he made the move to Arsenal.

Upon his signing, Arsenal sporting director, Andrea Berta, told the club’s official website: “We are so happy to bring Martin to Arsenal and have a lot of pride in finalising this transfer.

“Martin was a key target for us and we all know that he is a perfect fit for our squad with the high quality he has.

“We welcome Martin and his family to the club. We look forward to him settling in with his teammates and are very excited to see him playing in an Arsenal shirt.”

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Arsenal manager Arteta said: “Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us.

“The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martin and his family to the club.”

Zubimendi has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season and has played a major role in the Gunners doing well in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Arsenal are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and played in the Carabao Cup final, which they lost to Manchester City.

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet and is a solid figure in the middle of the park.

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Eight appearances and 30 starts in the Premier League underline Zubimendi’s importance to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has also chipped in with important goals for the Gunners this season, scoring six times and providing three assists in 44 appearances.

Zubimendi is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2030, but a report in Spain has revealed that the Gunners have already decided to hand him a new deal.

The Arsenal ‘management’ are said to have ‘contacted’ Zubimendi ‘to reward him for his excellent performance and extend his contract for another year, with a significant salary increase.’

The report has concluded by stating: ‘In other words, the Spanish international will stay at the Emirates Stadium for longer, where he is already an idol.’

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