According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘offered’ an opportunity to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga ahead of rivals Liverpool.

This season, Arsenal have moved ahead of Liverpool as the best team in the Premier League. This is largely because they have acted better in the transfer market.

Liverpool spent over £400m on signings last summer but got a lot wrong, while Arsenal invested around £250m to land their top targets and each of these additions have made a positive impact.

Head coach Mikel Arteta now have a stacked squad with quality options in every position, but it has been widely reported that they will make changes to their current group in the summer.

The north London outfit will inevitably have to offload unwanted talents to balance the books in the summer, but they will also likely make a couple of additions and are expected to strengthen in midfield.

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Reports on Tuesday morning claimed they are ‘favourites’ to sign Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka if they opt to go for a low-cost solution.

Alternatively, Arsenal could sign Camavinga, with Caught Offside reporting that they have been ‘offered the chance’ to sign him ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The report claims Liverpool’s interest is currently the ‘most advanced’ following ‘two rounds of talks’, with Camavinga ‘available’ for around 50 million euros (£43m) this summer.

However, Arsenal have an ‘exciting opportunity’ to snatch Camavinga and have the ‘clear edge’ over Liverpool.

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The report adds:

‘It’s clear-cut that Camavinga will only move to a club playing in the Champions League. ‘This gives Arsenal a clear edge – for now – over Liverpool and Chelsea, who are struggling and not looking guaranteed to qualify for Europe’s top club competition next season. This could yet lead to Manchester United also entering the conversation, but that’s not straightforward either.’

Regarding Arsenal’s interest, a source for the outlet explained: “Arsenal are keen to move away from a model they used in the past where they’d sign players because of availability or relationships with key agents or intermediaries.

“They’ve been offered Camavinga but they’ll only go for it if they’re convinced it’s right for them. For now, they have other preferred targets.”

As mentioned, there will also be exits from Arsenal in the summer, and reports claim they have placed two players on the exit ramp ahead of a ‘fire sale’.

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