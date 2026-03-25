Manchester United and Casemiro reportedly have an ‘agreement’ regarding a contract ‘clause’, while two extensions are “almost done”.

Casemiro recently announced that he will leave Man Utd upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of this season.

The 34-year-old has had a rollercoaster spell at Man Utd, but he has been one of their better performers this season and some fans have called for him to remain at the club beyond this summer.

However, this was never likely. Casemiro would have needed to accept a substantial pay decrease to remain at Man Utd, whose next transfer priority is to sign a long-term replacement. Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that there is no chance of a U-turn.

And it has now emerged that Casemiro and Man Utd have removed any remaining hope of an extension, with Manchester Evening News revealing that they have ‘reached an agreement’ to ‘waive a clause’ in his contract.

Initially, a new deal would have been triggered by Casemiro starting 35 or more Premier League games this season, but with this clause removed, he is now free to feature in all of United’s remaining matches.

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The report adds:

‘The Manchester Evening News understands that the club and Casemiro reached an agreement in January to waive the clause during talks to formally announce that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season. ‘The Brazilian midfielder was told by United officials earlier in the season that his contract wouldn’t be renewed, but in early 2026, he decided to make the news public, a request to which United agreed.’

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire will be staying at Man Utd, though. Romano has confirmed that new deals for the pair are “almost done”, but Jadon Sancho will not sign a new contract.

“First, to Jadon Sancho. As I mentioned recently, United consider the story over,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“The loan to Aston Villa will be followed by a free exit this summer. United won’t trigger the contract extension option because it’s too expensive and the player is not in their plans.

“Jadon Sancho is free to decide his next move. Borussia Dortmund remain interested – that relationship is still strong, the bond with the fans, the atmosphere, everything.

“Financially, though, it will need compromises on salary to make it happen. There was also interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia, so this will be one to watch.”

On Mainoo and Maguire, Romano added: “Then, quick confirmation on Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo. Maguire’s new deal – almost done, valid until 2027, with an additional year option to 2028.

“And Kobbie Mainoo – negotiations for his new long-term contract are in the final stages. Target is to get everything signed before the end of this season – a five-year deal until June 2031, with improved salary and key role guaranteed.

“Both sides are optimistic – it’s almost there. United see Mainoo’s renewal as a priority for the future.”

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