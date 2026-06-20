Manchester United are ‘quietly optimistic’ of landing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid this summer but a move for a second Los Blancos star may also be in the offing.

United have already agreed a £35m deal with Atalanta to sign Ederson this summer but with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte also on the Old Trafford exit ramp, manager Michael Carrick wants to add at least one more central midfielder to his ranks.

West Ham have set an £85m asking price for Mateus Fernandes as the Red Devils ‘open talks’ with the former Southampton midfielder, but Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that the INEOS bosses have also identified Tchouameni as their “dream target”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure.

“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.”

Romano added: “For sure, the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni is making Manchester United fans ask, but now Man Utd can go and sign the player.

“Man Utd love Aurelien Tchouameni. That’s for sure. They believe he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.

“So, for sure, they would love to make it happen, but, at the moment, guys, I am still told that Real Madrid consider Tchouameni as an important player for present and future.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk later revealed that Tchouameni’s exit from Real Madrid this summer is ‘now a strong possibility’ and that has alerted Premier League sides Man Utd and Liverpool.

The report adds: ‘Sources indicate Liverpool and Manchester United both believe there is a genuine chance the 26-year-old could leave Madrid this summer, with the pair regarded as his most likely destinations should he decide to move to England.’

A more realistic target

The Peoples Person confirm that there is ‘quiet optimism’ that a deal can be done for Tchouameni, but Spanish journalist Miguel Serrano claims fellow Los Blancos midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is a more realistic recruit for the Red Devils.

He claims that the Real Madrid bosses want new manager Jose Mourinho to ‘directly communicate to the player that he is the last choice in midfield, and that an exit is in his best interest as much as the club’s’.

With his agent sounding out potential suitors, it’s claimed Camavinga is ‘open to a stitch to a top club in the Premier League’ as well as either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, with Real Madrid reportedly setting an asking price of £52m.

Serrano adds that of the big clubs in England ‘United have taken the closest look and shown the most interest in striking a deal’, adding that Liverpool are also ‘in the hunt’.