Man Utd believe they have ‘genuine chance’ for ‘dream’ signing of top Liverpool target

Man Utd now believe they have a ‘genuine chance’ of signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already sealed a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta in the summer transfer window as they look to sign two or three midfielders.

Casemiro is set to depart on a free transfer at the end of this month, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to be sold with AC Milan reportedly showing interest.

West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes seems to be their next solid target with numerous midfielders linked to Man Utd this summer.

Elliot Anderson is their top target but he is increasingly looking out of reach as arch-rivals Man City lead the race for the Nottingham Forest and England star.

But one move which could now come to fruition is Real Madrid’s Tchouameni to Man Utd with Fabrizio Romano revealing recently that he is their “dream target”.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure.

“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.”

Romano added: “For sure, the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni is making Manchester United fans ask, but now Man Utd can go and sign the player.

“Man Utd love Aurelien Tchouameni. That’s for sure.

“They believe he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.

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“So, for sure, they would love to make it happen, but, at the moment, guys, I am still told that Real Madrid consider Tchouameni as an important player for present and future.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk have now revealed that Tchouameni’s exit from Real Madrid this summer is ‘now a strong possibility’ and that has alerted Premier League sides Man Utd and Liverpool.

The report adds: ‘Sources indicate Liverpool and Manchester United both believe there is a genuine chance the 26-year-old could leave Madrid this summer, with the pair regarded as his most likely destinations should he decide to move to England.’

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd ‘have been fully briefed on the changing landscape in Madrid and are ready to react should the opportunity arise’.

Man Utd are said to be ‘equally keen’ on Tchouameni as Liverpool are, with sources claiming that Man Utd ‘see him as a player who could transform the balance and quality of their midfield unit.’

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