England boss Thomas Tuchel: ‘It feels almost like we have won a final’

England manager Thomas Tuchel credited “pure mentality and heart” after his 10-man side survived a pulsating encounter at the Azteca Stadium, weathering a second-half onslaught to beat Mexico 3-2 and reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

England appeared to be cruising at 2-0 up through two quick-fire Jude Bellingham goals, but were forced to cling on desperately after Jarell Quansah’s red card sparked a Mexican revival that left England gasping in the thin air of Mexico City.

“I am just proud of the mentality and attitude – round of 32, round of 16 is the moment in the tournament when you find a way to win. We did it with pure mentality and heart,” Tuchel told reporters.

“We overcame every obstacle that was thrown at us. I am so proud of the mentality and the will of the team.”

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In what was a cauldron atmosphere at the Azteca, England produced their most accomplished performance of the tournament so far at both ends of the pitch.

After coming through a hostile opening period, they took a two-goal lead with Bellingham showing a poacher’s instinct to score twice from close range in the space of two minutes.

Yet the bedlam was only just beginning as Mexico got one back through their World Cup top scorer Julian Quinones, adding rocket fuel to an atmosphere that was already inflamed.

When Quansah was sent off for a rash challenge nine minutes into the second half, the crowd threatened to lift the roof off the famous arena before a Harry Kane penalty gave England some short-lived breathing space.

They were soon up against it again though when Mexico were awarded a spot-kick of their own and Raul Jimenez dispatched his effort to leave England clinging on for the final whistle.

England defended with calm authority, restricting their hosts to glimpses of goal with Tuchel’s rearguard forced into the occasional scrambled clearance as they held on through 12 minutes of stoppage time.

The match had been billed as England’s biggest test at the tournament so far, against the co-hosts, at altitude, in front of a vociferous home support.

The significance of the tie was not lost on the England manager, who said the size of the occasion had the feel of further on in the tournament.

“It felt in the buildup not like a round of 16, it feels almost like we have won a final or something,” said Tuchel.

“This last moment where the ref takes his whistle to his mouth and you know you overcame it, 40-50 minutes with 10 men in the altitude against the home country, against a strong, strong Mexican team, this is a moment of joy. It was a heroic performance and heroic result in the end.”

There was one sour note on the evening, however, as midfielder Jordan Henderson was injured in the celebrations, as he sought to leap over an advertising hoarding after greeting England’s fans and is now in hospital.

“I have mixed feelings also because I am exhausted and emotional and sad because Jordan got injured and injured his wrist,” said Tuchel. “He is at the moment in the hospital. It is quite a serious injury. It just doesn’t fit the evening that Jordan is not with us.”

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