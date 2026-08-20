The Premier League’s opening weekend is finally upon us and it’ll give us our first glimpse of some shiny new signings.

It’s back, at long last. Premier League football, we’ve missed you. And it’s been another typically busy transfer window since we last met.

Most of the big money that’s been spent this summer has been on proven Premier League quality: Bruno Guimaraes for Arsenal, Morgan Rogers for Chelsea, a crazily overpriced Elliot Anderson for Manchester City.

We’re intrigued to see them all, but it’s the completely new faces that we’re really interested in.

There are plenty of Premier League newcomers to keep an eye on this season and lots will be starting their journeys this weekend.

Sadly, Aston Villa’s new recruit Johan Manzambi might be out injured for the opening weekend, and Nottingham Forest’s Ousmane Diomande is another doubt.

The opening round of fixtures will also come too soon for some of the more recent signings at the back end of the week who might not be quite up to speed in their new surroundings yet.

But we’re backing this lot below to make their Premier League bows this weekend and we’re excited to see how they fare.

Antonio Silva (Bournemouth)

It feels like Silva has been linked with a Premier League move since time began, and usually to bigger clubs than Bournemouth. You know what? Fair play to them for landing him.

Now it’s time to see what all the fuss was about. And Silva will be given a baptism of fire in the Premier League as Bournemouth have Manchester City away as their first game.

Silva, still only 22, brings more than 180 games’ worth of experience with him from Benfica. But he’s now set for some of the biggest challenges he’s faced so far. Starting with one Erling Haaland.

Come out strongly and his name will be back next to the big boys in the gossip columns.

Bournemouth has been a brilliant stage for talented young defenders in recent years. From that platform, Dean Huijsen moved on to Real Madrid and Illya Zabarnyi to PSG.

Could Silva be the next in line?

Luka Vuskovic (Brighton)

Spurs gave us lots to laugh about last season. A proactive and generally sensible summer rebuild from them means that shouldn’t be the case this season. But what if they’ve just discarded a generational defensive talent?

Only time will tell if Vuskovic turns out to be that, but there was lots of buzz around him while on loan in the Bundesliga last season.

After a club-record move, it’ll be with Brighton, not Spurs, that he now seeks to establish himself in the Premier League.

Marco Palestra (Chelsea)

It’s easy to get numb to Chelsea signings, such is the ridiculous volume. They’re into double figures of new faces again this summer.

But there’s something about new wing-back Palestra that screams potential. Especially in this system.

He thrived as a wing-back for Cagliari last season, so much so that he was named Serie A’s defender of the year. Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-3 formation – presuming that’s what he goes with – could be the perfect fit.

Palestra can be an option on either flank, but the right is his natural side. Whether he starts straight away for Chelsea remains to be seen, but he’s in with a chance for their Fulham clash.

Gonzalo Garcia (Fulham)

It’s a bit mental that Fulham have made the most expensive striker signing in the Premier League this summer, but unlike last year, it just hasn’t been the market for centre-forwards.

Garcia has followed Alvaro Arbeloa from Real Madrid to Fulham. Consider us intrigued.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals for Madrid last season, so has decent pedigree. What will he be like as a regular starter, though?

That question was never going to be answered in Madrid, but it will at Fulham.

Tarik Muharemovic (Leeds)

He’s big, he’s strong, and he loves a block. Muharemovic should be a big hit with Leeds fans.

The newbie from Sassuolo is the third most expensive signing in Leeds’ history and he’ll have to start repaying that fee pretty fast with his performances.

Nottingham Forest are first up on Leeds’ fixture list on Saturday and Muharemovic is in line to start.

Quite a few of us have Leeds as a pleasant surprise this season and this guy is a key reason.

Ronald Araujo (Liverpool)

Liverpool loaning in Araujo from Barcelona was a move that caught us all by surprise.

But it was abundantly clear Liverpool needed more depth in defence and they’ve ticked off that task with their new Uruguayan.

After seven years with Barcelona, how Araujo adapts to his change of scenery will be intriguing.

His greater experience means he might get the nod over fellow new defender Jeremy Jacquet when Liverpool take on Newcastle.

Aladji Bamba (Newcastle United)

Newcastle have gone niche with their midfield replacements for new rivals Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

In have come (checks notes) Sean Steur from Ajax and Bamba from Monaco.

Newcastle could yet add more experience to their midfield before the window shuts, but for the opening weekend, the chance is there for either of them to debut.

Bamba’s case is probably stronger; he cost more money and is a couple of years older.

So, have Newcastle taken too big a risk or have they unearthed a gem or two? We’re about to get some clues.

It’s Liverpool first up for Matthias Jaissle’s side, so a tough test for their new-look XI but this could be where it all starts for some of their hopefuls.

Bazoumana Toure (Newcastle)

Newcastle have needed a breath of fresh air this summer and Toure could be the one to provide it.

Their new attacking weapon will be looking for a lively start. This time last year, he made an assist within the first half-hour of Hoffenheim’s first game of the season.

Do something similar, and the Newcastle faithful will warm to him quickly.

Vying with Harvey Barnes for a start on the left, it’s not a guarantee Toure will be picked from minute one. But there could be room for both of them, depending on what Jaissle has in mind for the other wing.

Toure’s the kind of winger that should get bums off seats.

Caleb Yirenkyi (Coventry)

A record signing for Frank Lampard’s Coventry City – as they will be known from here – Yirenkyi joined from the talent farm that is Nordsjaelland.

The 20-year-old midfielder already has double figures of caps for Ghana and was being linked with bigger clubs than Frank Lampard’s Coventry City before his move.

A Friday night clash with the champions Arsenal is where it all kicks off for the newly promoted side and it could be a tasty debut for Yirenkyi.

Arsenal have bolstered their midfield this summer and it should throw up some tough battles in that part of the pitch in the season opener.

But Yirenkyi has plenty of assets and could have a big future if he establishes himself well in the Premier League.

Mamadou Sangare (Brentford)

Another club who’ve broken their transfer record on a midfielder, Sangare was a standout for Lens last season as they nearly pushed PSG for the Ligue 1 title.

The 24-year-old is a bit more established and will be hoping to take this latest move in his stride, just like he did with Lens.

He was among the scorers in Brentford’s final pre-season friendly, a 7-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Yep, seven. These are exciting times for Brentford.

Sangare is all set to become a key player for Keith Andrews’ side. The Premier League loves an all-action midfielder and Brentford have got themselves one that ticks the boxes. Sangare should turn heads this season.

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