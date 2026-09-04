Harry Kane has been linked with moves to Man Utd and Tottenham.

Manchester United have reportedly received a ‘fresh message’ on signing Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, who is set to sign a new contract.

Kane remains sporadically linked with Man Utd, who were reportedly in the market for a new striker in the summer.

Benjamin Sesko grew into his debut season at Man Utd, but they arguably still need more cover in the forward areas, even with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Alexander Sorloth were mooted as transfer targets for Man Utd, but they did not end up signing a striker in the summer after focusing on rebuilding their midfield.

Harry Kane to Manchester United ruled out *again*

Kane has often been mooted as a dream target, and he has entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

However, Kane is currently in talks with Bayern Munich over a new contract and German reporter Christian Falk is reporting that Man Utd have received a ‘fresh message’ on signing him, with it noted that he is increasingly likely to sign a new contract.

“I talked with Herbert Hainer, the club president, about the situation and everyone was saying, ‘relax’; everyone thinks a new contract will just be a matter of time,” Falk told CF Bayern Insider.

READ: Man Utd copying Arsenal transfer blueprint as Liverpool ignore ‘gaping holes’

“There are a few questions around contract talks that have to be cleared but everyone is confident that things will work out. I think in the next month – absolutely this year, not next year – we’ll see a contract announcement.

“I’m really sure that Kane will put pen to paper on an extension this side of 2026.

“Then, Harry Kane is off the market for every other club for a long time. Sorry again to his long-time admirers, Manchester United!”

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Chelsea, Aston Villa, Matthias Jaissle, Bruno Fernandes, Our League-coded Serie A

As mentioned, Man Utd focused on overhauling their players in the summer, having spent around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man Utd also recruited Karl Darlow and several youngsters, but they arguably also needed to win a striker, left winger and/or left-back.

Despite this, Red Devils boss Michael Carrick has explained why he is happy with their summer transfer window.

“I think we’ve brought some really good players into the football club, and improved the squad in different ways, individually but collectively,” Carrick said during a charity golf day for his foundation,” Carrick told reporters.

“I think we’ve grown. You go into the window and when you come out of it, you want to be stronger than you were at the start. I’m convinced we are that.

“Transfer windows are never straightforward and this window in particular has been challenging for different reasons. There’s a lot of money being spent in and around the league itself, and I think we’ve made the most of the situation that we’ve found ourselves in.

“That’s the world we live in. Teams at certain points are going to spend a lot of money. Sometimes it’s going to be more than what we spend, sometimes maybe not. We’ve got to make the most of what we can and understand where we’re at. I think we’re a very good team, we want to keep getting better.”

READ NEXT: Man United have free transfer solution to left-back problem – but there’s just one small ‘catch’