According to reports, Manchester United are ‘interested’ in signing Bayern Munich star Kim-Min jae, who has a ‘very clear’ stance on leaving.

Man Utd have had a quiet couple of weeks in the transfer market, but they have improved their midfield with the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

The Red Devils still have plenty of business to do in the coming weeks, with Michael Carrick‘s side in need of a third new midfielder and a left-back at a minimum.

But the Premier League giants are also linked with recruits in other positions, and Fabrizio Romano has stated that they could still sign a new striker under the right circumstances.

Romano explained: “Michael Carrick said today that we can do something special this season, which shows the ambition inside Manchester United. On transfers, he made it clear the squad is very good and well balanced, but it can still improve. He said there are one or two positions the club are working on.

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“We already know about the search for a left-back and a third midfielder, while something could also happen in attack if the right opportunity appears.

“I still expect Manchester United to do more business before the window closes.”

Man Utd plot move for Kim-Min jae

It has also been suggested that the Red Devils could bring in a new centre-back, and German journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that they are ‘interested’ in signing Bayern Munich defender Kim.

Bayern Munich previously fended off competition from several Premier League clubs to sign Kim, but he has not really kicked on after joining the Bundesliga giants.

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Kim is currently only a bit-part player for Bayern Munich, but Falk claims he is ‘very clear that he wants to stay despite interest from Man Utd.

Falk explained in his CF Bayern Insider column: ‘It is TRUE: There is some truth to reports around Manchester United’s interest in Min-jae Kim.

‘As I’ve mentioned with Bayern Insider previously, the South Korean international is on the list at United. They’re always looking at his situation at Bayern Munich.

‘That said, Min-jae Kim is very clear at the moment that he wants to stay at Bayern and he’s fine with his current role at the club. He’s not in the starting XI at the moment, but he has a chance to get there if he’s playing well and, of course, if injuries strike.

‘So, Kim wants to see if he can push back into the team. It’s not like he’s so disappointed that he wants to force a move, and this is a very good situation for Bayern Munich, as they’re fully aware they can’t rely on just two senior centre-backs for an entire season. Having a player like Kim available is critical if they want to go far in all competitions – especially in the Champions League.’

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