Liverpool have registered an interest in Chelsea star Malo Gusto, whose £75million price tag could be dropped if their pursuit becomes more serious, per insider Simon Phillips.

The Reds have already moved to fix defensive issues by signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo on loan. It means he and Virgil van Dijk are the two fit senior centre-backs in the squad.

At right-back, both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are injured, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested a new player being added to the mix in the position can’t be ruled out.

Chelsea insider Phillips reports Liverpool are interested in signing Blues right-back Gusto this summer.

The Frenchman has a large valuation, at £75million, but it’s suggested that if the Reds’ interest is cemented, Chelsea could drop that asking price.

It’s also suggested there’s interest from Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Juventus, while Manchester City – and Gusto’s old Blues boss Enzo Maresca – remain keen on the right-back.

Gusto is said to have been keen to leave Chelsea in recent months, and his good relationship with Maresca from their time together at Stamford Bridge is mentioned.

But with City working on a deal for Blues man Enzo Fernandez today, too, getting Gusto as well could be tough.

Gusto wants to reunite with Maresca

Our friends at TEAMtalk suggested in late June, when City links started, that the right-back had signalled a willingness to reunite with Maresca at the Etihad.

He is said to feel that the manager played a big part in his development at Chelsea and would therefore like for that to continue at City.

The serial Premier League winners have themselves not been too happy with the asking price set by the Blues, though – another reason them getting Gusto through the door could be tough.

Indeed, it’s said they’d be willing to pay no more than £50million for the Frenchman.

They initially identified him as an alternative option to Tino Livramento, who himself was said to be rated at £60million, and after Newcastle have lost a number of stars this summer – and brought in good money – that price could rise further.

If City land a right-back at all this summer remains to be seen, with the focus on Fernandez on the final day Chelsea would be willing to sell him.

That could give Liverpool an easier route to Gusto, if they want to take it.

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