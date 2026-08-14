According to reports, Arsenal are now ‘in talks’ over the possibility of signing ex-Liverpool star Jarell Quansah as an alternative to Ezri Konsa.

After signing Bruno Guimaraes, Arsenal have seemingly turned their attention to bringing in a new defender, while they also remain in the market for a winger and/or striker.

Arsenal are looking to sign a new defender to cover for the injured William Saliba, and Aston Villa star Konsa has been mooted as a leading target in recent weeks.

Konsa shone for Aston Villa and England last season, and he is only under contract until 2028.

Aston Villa reportedly want around £60m for Konsa. Our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported that he has informed his current club that he wants to join Arsenal, who intend to increase their proposal to around £50m in the coming days.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Osimhen ‘keen’ on Arsenal, new City offer before Chelsea deadline

However, Arsenal are also considering alternatives, and it has now emerged that they are plotting a move for Quansah.

Quansah progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and was tipped to be a big star for the future at Anfield, but he was sold to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last summer for around £30m.

Liverpool have a buy-back clause worth around £70m, and Quansah’s impressive debut season at Bayer Leverkusen earned him a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

Quansah is a pretty like-for-like alternative to Konsa because they are centre-backs who can also play at right-back.

And Sky Sports are reporting that they are ‘in talks’ over a ‘possible deal’ to sign Quansah, with head coach Mikel Arteta ‘keen to add to his defensive options’. He also reportedly believes the versatile defender would be a ‘good addition’.

READ MORE: Arsenal v Man City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Jarell Quansah to cost a lot more than £30m

Regarding the potential terms of a deal, the report explains:

‘It’s thought Leverkusen don’t want to sell, having been impressed with the 23-year-old’s performances in the Bundesliga, and his mature attitude in adapting to his new environment. ‘It is likely that Arsenal would need to pay considerably more than the £30m the German club paid for Quansah last July, in order to prise him away from the German side, where he still has four years remaining on his contract.’

Regarding Konsa, Fabrizio Romano informed Caught Offside on Friday morning that he remains ‘one to watch’ for Arsenal.

Romano claimed: ‘So Arsenal are aware of the conditions, they already made contact with the player’s agents, so the Konsa situation is one to watch.

‘But for sure Arsenal want to add a defender to their squad. At the moment there are no concrete movements around Jules Kounde at Barcelona despite links with Arsenal.’

READ NEXT: Alvarez to Arsenal? Top 10 available strikers includes Man City and Chelsea stars

