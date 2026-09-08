Paul Scholes says £40m Tottenham star ‘makes the team play good football’ as best summer signing named

Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt speak in the stands.

Paul Scholes has raved about Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder James Maddison, while Nicky Butt has named Sandro Tonali as the best signing that Roberto De Zerbi’s side made in the summer transfer window.

Maddison has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Leicester City for £40million.

The England international is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and has done well for Tottenham when he has played for them.

Maddison has scored 16 goals and given 21 assists in 79 matches in all competitions for Spurs so far in his career.

The 29-year-old missed most of last season due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Maddison suffered a shoulder injury against Brentford and could return to action for Tottenham against Everton this weekend.

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Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that when Maddison is fully fit and available, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi will have to include him in his starting line-up.

The pundit made the comments while analysing Tottenham with his former Man Utd teammate Nicky Butt on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt on Tottenham

Scholes noted: “They were lucky to get a point on Saturday, by the way. Did you see the goal?”

Butt responded: “It is crazy when you think of the signings they have made, but they will be, they will be in top six, no problem, end of the season.”

Scholes then stated: “We said at the start, didn’t we?

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“They are in a terrible habit of losing games from last season.

“They can’t get out of that at the minute.

“Look, it’s been two years. They finished 16th, 17th.

“It’s going to take a bit of time 10 players – there are some good players in amongst that, and I think the manager is good as well.

“I think eventually that might take six, seven, eight games.”

When asked about Tottenham’s best signing in the summer transfer window, Butt said: “Tonali.”

Scholes noted: “Well, there are a few good players. Marmoush, Savio.”

Butt continued: “And also, you remember, Maddison has come back from injury.

“He is a signing basically, it’s like a new signing.

“He will come back.

“They have got some top, top players, they really have.”

Scholes observed about Maddison: “I like him.

“He is a good footballer.

“He makes the team play good football, you know what I mean.

“They need to get him involved somehow.

“Tottenham is a very negative place at the minute, and it has been for two or three years.

“They have got to try, as Nicky said, if you get two or three wins put together, then all of a sudden you are off and running.

“I think they will be fine.”

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