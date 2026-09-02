Scholes reveals why Chelsea have ‘ruined’ their season as he tips Palmer to Man Utd

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reckons Chelsea have potentially “ruined” their season by selling Enzo Fernandez to Man City.

The Blues managed to keep most of the players they wanted to over the summer despite their terrible 10th-placed finish in the Premier League last term, and failing to qualify for any European competition.

Chelsea did have to sell Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid but players such as Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer have been deemed untouchable by the west Londoners.

Xabi Alonso also lost Fernandez on deadline day to Premier League rivals Man City with the Citizens paying £125m to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

And now Scholes insists that Chelsea could have destroyed their season by selling Fernandez with the Argentina international one of their best players last term.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I don’t think he was unhappy at Chelsea but he had his head turned by Manchester City.

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“But if Chelsea want to win the Premier League which, look, I don’t think they can anyway, but they can’t let Enzo Fernandez go.

“They had Malo Gusto in midfield the other day, that’s not going to be good enough. Reece James has started in midfield, that’s not going to be good enough.

“I wasn’t a massive fan of Enzo when he first came but he’s grown on me and now he’s a brilliant player. He would be very good for Man City but Chelsea can’t let it happen, that is a direct rival.

“City have already had Chelsea’s pants down with the manger, they obviously unsettled him and were talking to him about coming in the summer.

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“That ruined Chelsea’s season really because they were flying at the time, they were going really well. If Enzo Fernandez goes to Manchester City, that could potentially ruin Chelsea’s season again.”

‘I wouldn’t be surprised to see Cole Palmer at Man Utd eventually’

Palmer has shown impressive form for Chelsea in their first couple of matches of the season and Scholes reckons he could be at Man Utd in the future,

When asked about Palmer’s initial move from Man City to Chelsea, Scholes said: “Looking back, United should have a sniff definitely, but we’re talking about rivals.

“He’s a United fan, but were City really going to sell to United? I don’t think so, and why would you?”

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt then added: “I could see him going from Chelsea to United eventually.”

To which Scholes replied: “Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

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