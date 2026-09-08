Tottenham have been told who to start in their next game

Tottenham have been told by former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor that they have an attack of “rejects” who “haven’t got the quality” as he urged Roberto De Zerbi to start a struggling striker.

Spurs spent over £300million in the summer transfer window, and that’s before Omar Marmoush’s loan becomes permanent. To show for their spend, they have a single point in three Premier League games.

During those, Tottenham are yet to score, and in their 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest, they failed to have a shot on target.

More quality is to be expected from an attack featuring £85million Savio and £50million Marmoush.

Agbonlahor has labelled the City men “rejects” and feels Dominic Solanke has to start.

He told talkSPORT: “Savio, 31 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League last season, one goal and two assists.

“Marmoush, three goals in 29 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League last season.

“Don’t get me started on [Mathys] Tel after that free-kick. They haven’t got the quality.

“It’s alright spending this big money on Manchester City rejects who aren’t goalscorers, what do you expect? Solanke has to start the next game.”

Dominic Solanke has had problems of his own

Solanke, though, has struggled with injuries during his time at Tottenham and in 15 Premier League appearances last season was only able to score three goals.

He opened his account for the season in the League Cup victory over Charlton, and will hope that was a sign of things to come.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi evidently knows he has some issues in attack at the moment, after comments on Mykhailo Mudryk and Tel.

He said: “He’s [Mudryk] not ready yet. He’s working to reach the best physical condition.

“He needs time, he needs work. In that position, we have Mathys Tel, big potential.

“But also Mathys takes too many wrong decisions, and Mudryk.”

He does feel that Marmoush has goals in him, while pundit Danny Murphy feels the striker is trying very hard to get off his duck, having missed a good chance against Forest.

De Zerbi said: “But anyway, if we want to score, I think Marmoush has 15 goals.”

Murphy added: “I don’t think it’s a problem long term, I think Marmoush is quality, but I think he’s so desperate to get on the scoresheet and get going that he ignores [Mohammed] Kudus.

“He sees him, he’ll know [Andy] Robertson on his shoulder, he’s a top player, but his desperation to get his team the winner, it’s the wrong decision at the wrong time. He missed a great chance in the first half as well.”

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