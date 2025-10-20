Ferdinand gives Premier League title prediction after Liverpool lose to Man Utd and Arsenal win

Rio Ferdinand has made a Premier League title prediction after Liverpool lost to Manchester United and Arsenal won again over the weekend.

Liverpool suffered their fourth defeat in a row in all competitions with the defending Premier League champions beaten at Anfield by Man Utd, who won their first back-to-back matches since Ruben Amorim arrived at the club.

The Red Devils took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo after only a couple of minutes before Cody Gakpo’s tap-in 12 minutes from time got Liverpool back on level terms.

However, Man Utd went back in front only six minutes later when Harry Maguire’s header found the back of the net, while Cody Gakpo missed a sitter for Liverpool with only a few minutes left on the clock.

Arsenal beat Fulham 1-0 over the weekend from yet another set-piece goal and the Gunners are now three points clear of second-placed Manchester City and four points ahead of Liverpool.

When asked who sees winning the Premier League title after Man Utd beat Liverpool, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I said before a ball was kicked this season that Arsenal, this is their chance to win the league.

“I felt they had to do it this year and couldn’t come second again. They’ve got a wonderful group of players, it’s probably the best squad in terms of depth in the league.

“They recruited well in the summer and found a way again against Fulham yesterday. They are my favourites to win the Premier League.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk thinks the Reds “were far too rushed” against Man Utd and urged his team-mates to “stick together”.

Van Dijk said: “It is an interesting time but we have to stick together, not just us as players but as a club and the fans who want us to win.

“We need to stay humble and stay working and keep our confidence as high as possible. When things get tough, it is important we keep the mentality of being there for each other. It is a long season.

“I think we conceded a very sloppy second goal. We worked so hard to get back into the game and we created great opportunities to score the winner but if you concede a second goal like that, that is the disappointing part.

“If you look at the game as a whole, we were far too rushed. I think they were very patient they didn’t press us high but they didn’t let us on the ball. We still created many opportunities to score but the reality is that we lost.”

Jamie Carragher has his doubts about Liverpool’s title credentials with a number of their players letting their standards drop this season.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Liverpool are still conceding goals and big chances. I don’t think there is one glaring problem, it’s lots of things.

“The new signings are not up to speed but also some of Liverpool’s great players from last season are nowhere near the level they were.

“They are making errors. It’s not quite happening for Liverpool. I am worried for Liverpool, not just because of the results but the performances as well.”

