Manchester United have reportedly joined “every major club in England” in the chase for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who’ll be on the move in the summer.

Guehi‘s future has been confirmed to be away from Palace next season. He’s out of contract at the end of the campaign and the Eagles have revealed the centre-back’s wish to move on.

Manager Oliver Glasner said in October: “They offered Marc a new contract, but he said, ‘No, I want to make something different’, and that’s normal.”

The belief is that he’s most likely to end up at Liverpool, where he almost moved in the summer before Palace pulled out of the move as their replacement signing opted to go elsewhere.

But members of Europe’s elite, such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are giving the Reds competition.

As now are United, as well as all of the other big clubs in England.

TBRFootball reports the Red Devils are ready to throw their hat into the ring for Guehi, but the defender himself is in no rush to decide his future, aware he has ample time between now and the end of the season.

Insider Graeme Bailey said: “I said months ago that Marc Guehi is going to be one of the most in-demand Bosman free transfers of all-time, and that is how it is shaping up.

“Every major club in England, now including Manchester United, are keen, whilst abroad, it is a who’s who of world football from Real Madrid and Barcelona to Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. He is going to have his pick.

“But I am told as relaxed as he is on the pitch, he mirrors that off the pitch, but that is another big part of his appeal. His character is a huge reason why all these clubs have no qualms about going for him.”

That differs from reports from other outlets, with Fichajes – not the most reliable outlet – stating Guehi is aiming for a move to an elite club like Real Madrid, while an insider X account has stated the centre-back has his ‘heart set’ on joining Liverpool.

Given Guehi is wanted by some of the world’s biggest clubs, it’s almost certain he’ll be moving up in the world once he leaves Palace.

