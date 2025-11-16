Liverpool and Sweden star Alexander Isak has opened up on his “frustrating” start to this season, while Graham Potter has revealed a fitness update.

In the summer, Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in a British record deal worth around £125m.

This deadline day transfer concluded a prolonged saga that lasted for most of the summer, with Isak resorting to drastic measures to secure a move to Liverpool.

Isak broke his relationship with Newcastle as he did not have a pre-season, so he has been playing catch-up for Liverpool at the start of this campaign and is yet to hit his stride.

The striker has been eased into the team by head coach Arne Slot, though Isak has had a couple of injury issues to deal with.

Isak has been nursing a groin injury in recent weeks, but he is part of Sweden’s squad for this international break and made a 30-minute cameo appearance off the bench on Saturday night as his side lost 4-1 against Switzerland.

Speaking pre-match, Sweden boss Graham Potter confirmed that he cannot “play two matches for 90 minutes” in a matter of days at the moment.

“He’s had a good week, he’s available,” Potter said before Saturday’s match.

“But we have to be smart with him because he’s been out for a while. He’s not ready to play two matches for 90 minutes. We have to wait and see until tomorrow.”

After the game, Potter revealed that Isak is likely to get more minutes on Tuesday as Sweden face Slovenia in their final World Cup qualifier.

“The plan was for Isak to play 30 minutes,” Potter said post-match. “It wasn’t an easy position in the game to get into.

“Hopefully we’ll see more of him on Tuesday.”

Isak, meanwhile, has indicated that he “felt okay” after playing on Saturday as his reaction “was good”.

“It felt okay,” Isak said in an interview with Swedish newspaper Sportbladet.

“I feel like the reaction was good after the match in my body.

“Hopefully I can play properly in the next match (against Slovenia on Tuesday). It’s always frustrating when you’re injured. Regardless of whether it’s one match or more. It’s always worse for the player himself.”

Isak continued: “It hasn’t been optimal. But when I’m on the field, I don’t give myself any excuses. I always want to play my game and perform.

“But yes, it’s hard to be away and not be able to help and contribute. Now I’m back and I’m positive. There’s not much that’s easy in football. But with experience you learn to deal with things.

“That’s how it is with injuries and all that. You learn to deal with it and get back on track the right way.”