According to reports, Liverpool are planning to make an ‘elite’ signing in January, while club chiefs are ‘annoyed’ at one transfer.

Liverpool has slumped into a crisis this season, as their performances have declined significantly since winning their 20th Premier League title last term.

Club chiefs sanctioned a huge squad overhaul in the summer as head coach Arne Slot was given the funds to build his own team after getting the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s group last season.

The Reds invested over £400m on several marquee signings to fill the void left by Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah. They broke the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while they also landed Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

It was initially believed that this business would help to seal back-to-back Premier League titles, but Liverpool have been miles off the pace this season as they have severely lacked cohesion and intensity, while most of their top players have underperformed.

Liverpool built momentum by beating Aston Villa and Real Madrid in a matter of days, though they reverted to type on Sunday and were well-beaten by Man City at the Etihad.

Slot’s side produced a nothing performance as they were dominated by Man City, who won 3-0 thanks to goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku.

This result leaves Liverpool eighth in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal, with it clear that more change is required in the upcoming transfer windows.

Liverpool are incredibly fragile in defence and they are surely ruing missing out on Marc Guehi, who had a transfer collapse on deadline day in the summer.

A report from an account on X with over 680k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claimed on Sunday night that Liverpool chiefs are ‘annoyed that Guéhi didn’t sign in the summer’.

It has also been noted that Liverpool’s players ‘feel the title race is not over’, while Slot will ‘test a new formation after the international break’ with Isak and Ekitike up front.

Regarding signings, Liverpool are likely to renew their interest in Guehi next year, while the same account claims that an ‘elite winger is to be targeted in January’.

AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has been mentioned as a target amid claims that the Reds have submitted a £65m offer, though Fabrizio Romano has insisted that a transfer is “unlikely” in January.

“I don’t think it is going to be a mid-season departure, I don’t think it is going to be with Liverpool,” Romano said.

“I think Liverpool is going to be very quiet in the January window. In the summer, it can be different.

“I still want to respect Bournemouth, let them enjoy the player. It is still November and they are not planning for him to leave in January.

“There is a lot of interest in the player and there is a release clause, so it is a super interesting situation but I think it is for the summer window. For January, it is very unlikely.”