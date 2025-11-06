Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ to Marc Guehi as they look to beat Liverpool to the free transfer in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are now picking up a head of steam in the Premier League with ten points from their last four matches after a dodgy start to the season.

Man Utd are now only one point behind defending champions Liverpool, who are currently third in the Premier League table, when it looked like they might be doomed to another bottom-half finish.

The pressure has eased on Ruben Amorim over the last month and now Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS can look forward to the next couple of transfer windows with a little more optimism.

Despite their improvements in attack this season, Man Utd have still conceding 16 goals in ten Premier League matches and there are now reports they have decided to hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi.

A reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 683k followers has claimed that Man Utd have made a ‘luxury contract offer’ in an attempt to beat Liverpool to Guehi, who almost signed for the Reds over the summer.

The account wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. Hijack attempt. Luxury contract offer. We understand on Tuesday that @ManUtd tried to hijack Liverpool transfer target Marc Guéhi . Word came in on Tuesday afternoon that United’s making a serious move for him, and by Tuesday evening, Liverpool got the heads up from their sources at Crystal Palace.

‘Liverpool still very confident on signing the player but the package Manchester United is very attractive compare to @LFC. Marc Guéhi wants @ChampionsLeague

football and United are aware of this.’

Bringing an update on Guehi’s future earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the state of play heading towards the January transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Marc Guehi, we have new rumours about Inter, but for Italian clubs it will be very difficult to go for Marc.

“From what I’m told, there are English clubs very interested – Liverpool and others – there are also top Spanish clubs attentive to the situation. Guehi will leave Crystal Palace; this is for sure, 100% guaranteed.

“Bayern are also there. If Davies leaves Bayern on a free, Guehi is one of the players who are part of the list at Bayern, in terms of players they want to try to add.

“There’s already been contact with people close to the player, but Guehi will not decide now. He has several possibilities again in England, in Spain, and in Germany. So Guehi will take his time to decide the best option.

“But for sure, Marc will be one to watch, and this could be a domino between Guehi and Upamecano. So let’s follow the situation, let’s keep following the situation, and we will understand more.”