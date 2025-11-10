Wayne Rooney has hit out at Mohamed Salah for his involvement in Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool crashed down to earth against Man City after beating Aston Villa and Real Madrid in a matter of days, with Pep Guardiola’s side comfortably the better team on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s team produced a nothing performance as they sat back and invited pressure from Man City, who dominated and won 3-0 thanks to goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku.

This result likely ends Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes as they are eight points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal and sit eighth in the table heading into the international break.

Conor Bradley was arguably Liverpool’s only bright spark against Man City as he was competitive against an electric Doku, but Rooney has explained why he thinks Salah needed to “help” the right-back.

“Salah is in the team to score goals and create goals,” Rooney said.

“He’s been one of the best players in the Premier League over the last six or seven years. But in big games, you have to double up.

“You have to get back and help your teammate. Conor Bradley was having a really tough game today, to be left on his own…

“Ryan Gravenberch was trying his best to help him and get over there, but then that leaves spaces in other positions.

“I think Salah has to come back and help his teammate.”

On Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed goal, Rooney added: “Good movement and a really good header [from Van Dijk].

“Gianluigi Donnarumma can see the ball the whole way. Robertson is to the side of him and Donnarumma is outstretched, he has a full dive as soon as he can.

“There’s no impact from Robertson on the goal. Donnarumma has all his weight on his right foot, he dives as soon as Van Dijk heads the ball.

“He’s on his way. It’s a really good header and the goal should’ve stood for me.”

Man City, meanwhile, have moved within four points of Arsenal, who Rooney thinks “will be a little bit nervous” after Sunday’s match.

“I think it will be difficult for Liverpool now,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast.

“I know Arsenal dropped points at the weekend but you look at their form overall and the way Man City are coming into a great run, it will be difficult for Liverpool.

“But it’s still early on the season so you never know. I just think Arsenal and Man City are the two favourites now.

“Arsenal will be a little bit nervous about Man City coming up but I think it will be one of them two. I still probably edge towards Arsenal. I have Arsenal as slight favourites.”