Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could now turn their attention to signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, according to reports.

The Red Devils took their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches on Saturday as they held Tottenham to a 2-2 draw in north London.

Man Utd have been on the up in recent weeks after a inconsistent start to the new season and now there are rumours that Amorim could be afforded some new signings in the winter transfer window in order to consolidate their place towards the top of the table.

One glaring omission from their summer business was the failure to sign a new midfielder despite speculation linking them with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and others.

Many fans and former players think a quality signing in midfield could have taken them to the next level but Ratcliffe and INEOS could now bring in a signing in that position in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher is still on their radar as Man Utd will sign “at least one midfielder” in 2026.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Conor Gallagher could be an opportunity, but Atletico Madrid didn’t want to let him go in August. So let’s see what happens in the January window.

“Angelo Stiller is also a player they appreciate from Stuttgart, but I don’t see a German club selling one of the stars in the January window at all. So January is not going to be easy.

“It’s going to be about opportunities in the summer, which could be different. And for sure, Manchester United in 2026 will add again, at least one midfielder.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd are once again showing interest in Valencia midfielder Guerra, who was also linked to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

On Guerra, the report adds ‘Although he was under contract until 2029 with a €100 million release clause, the club knows they could let him go for between €20 and €25 million. This reduction reflects the fact that the player is no longer performing at the required level, and the time seems right to sell.’

Describing interest from Man Utd, Fichajes continues: ‘On the other hand, Manchester United have also shown interest in Javi Guerra, who fits into their future plans. In England, they see him as a versatile midfielder with good physique and stamina, who could adapt to the Red Devils’ system. The English club believe they can acquire him for a reduced fee compared to what Valencia asked for a year ago, precisely because of the player’s current situation.’

