Ruben Amorim ‘wants another attacker in January’ and it’s easy to see why, as Manchester United are already over-reliant on two summer signings…

It was unusual to watch from a distance as Man Utd were actually competent in this summer’s transfer window, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recruitment team oversaw their positive overhaul.

Their measured approach ensured the Red Devils bided their time to land most of their top summer targets, with this much-needed model shift ensuring that they were not plagued by poor recruitment as they had in virtually every window since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Understandably, Amorim‘s side placed most of their focus on signing upgrades in attacking positions after they were toothless in forward areas in 2024/25.

Around £200m was invested to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko before they landed Senne Lammens in the final days of the window to replace former No.1 goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It is also worth noting that the Premier League giants were equally astute with offloading players, with Tyrell Malacia the only member of their so-called ‘bomb squad’ not to be sent elsewhere in the summer on permanent or loan-to-buy deals.

These factors have contributed to Man Utd’s improvement under Amorim, as there have been clear signs of progression; their ongoing five-game run in the Premier League has seen them shoot up the table.

So, United are on track, but there is still a lot of work to be done if they are to return to challenging for the Premier League and/or Champions League under this current regime.

Lammens is a clear improvement on Onana but cannot be deemed the next Peter Schmeichel yet, while Sesko possesses the natural qualities to come good once he’s up to speed with Premier League life.

They and most other Man Utd players have been massively overshadowed by Mbeumo and Cunha, though.

Man Utd’s lack of a suitable No.10 for Amorim’s formation was a key factor behind their attacking woes last season, with this issue eased by the arrivals of Mbeumo and Cunha.

The two forwards have immediately hit the ground running at Man Utd, having arrived with Premier League experience and the character to relish rather than flounder under the spotlight at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo, who deserved his October Player of the Month award, grabbed his sixth Premier League goal involvement for Man Utd against Spurs. Cunha, meanwhile, has been less prolific but has been equally important with his chance creation and work rate.

Cunha and Mbeumo’s performances have reached such a level that they are already among a handful of Man Utd’s most indispensable assets, as their attitude, intensity and decision-making have exposed Joshua Zirkzee, Mason Mount and last season’s options, who are levels below their two standouts.

It is brilliant for Man Utd that Cunha and Mbeumo have made such an impact, but United’s overreliance on these two players poses a serious problem for Amorim in the coming/weeks.

United will be without Mbeumo and Amad Diallo for most of December due to the African Cup of Nations, while there is also the looming threat of another injury to Cunha.

Without one or two of these players, there would be a severe drop-off in the quality and efficiency of Man Utd’s attack, with Cunha and Mbeumo justifying Amorim’s reported new demand for ‘another attacker’ to be signed in January.

It has also been widely reported that the Red Devils are aware that they need a new No.6, though Casemiro’s recent resurgence has made signing Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson or Adam Wharton less of a necessity for January.

Instead, ‘another attacker’ is their actual priority for the January window as Man Utd face reverting to their 2024/25 toothlessness once they are without Mbeumo and/or Cunha for an extended period, as they do not currently have the necessary depth to ward off a sudden decline.