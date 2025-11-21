Republic of Ireland hero Troy Parrott could leave AZ Alkmaar in January, with several Premier League clubs circling. He might be exactly what Everton, Leeds United or West Ham need to stay afloat.

Multiple reports have linked Parrott with the Premier League trio after his international heroics, which sent Ireland to the 2026 World Cup play-offs.

Troy Parrott: What a week he’s having, by the way

Scored all five of Ireland’s goals across two World Cup qualifiers

Brace vs Portugal kept play-off hopes alive

Hat-trick in Hungary sealed a dramatic 3–2 win and a play-off spot

The guy is a national hero, and Ireland haven’t even qualified yet!

Parrott has been on fire for AZ this season, scoring 13 goals in 14 matches across all competitions, including six in seven in the Eredivisie.

He carried that form straight into the international break with five goals against Portugal and Hungary, which has prompted Premier League clubs to take notice ahead of January.

“He’s attracting interest, of course, at the moment it is nothing more than calls to enquire about his situation. But this could be an interesting one soon,” said Fabrizio Romano.

Caught Offside claim Leeds could move in January, with Everton and Crystal Palace also keen, while Football Insider have added West Ham to the mix.

Football Insider correspondent Mick Brown explained: “A number of Premier League clubs are looking at Troy Parrott. Not just because he scored a hat-trick in that massive win for Ireland, but he’s been playing at a high level for his club on a more regular basis this season.

“When somebody’s playing at a high level and scoring regularly, these clubs have got to be having a look at them and sending their scouts to go and watch.

“We’ve spoken about numerous clubs in the Premier League who are in need of a striker. This is somebody who is playing in Europe, seems to be at the top of his game, scores goals for club and country, so they’d be stupid not to have a look. Especially playing in the Dutch league, I know most of the clubs if not all of them in England are keeping an eye on what’s going on over there.

“So yeah, I would be very surprised if they weren’t aware of how he’s been playing.”

Feck it. Doing it. 🦜 pic.twitter.com/lMidtjZwnT — Troy Parrott International Airport 🦜 (@DublinAirport) November 16, 2025

Parrott could be Leeds’ Raphinha in survival bid

Leeds are currently 16th in the Premier League and there is no doubt they will be in the thick of a relegation battle in the second half of this season.

When you look at the clubs around them at the bottom of the table, Leeds have what some of their rivals lack: an X-factor in attack.

They had that in Raphinha from 2020 to 2022 and that was enough to keep them afloat. Without him, Leeds failed to survive.

Finding someone of that ability will be close to impossible for the Whites, and their rivals do not have anyone on that level, but they do have more difference-makers.

Wolves have Jorgen Strand Larsen, a £60million-rated striker. West Ham have Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen. Brentford have, erm, Michael Kayode’s long throw-ins. Nottingham Forest have Morgan Gibbs-White. Maybe Fulham lack it, but their squad is comfortably stronger, and Kevin has the potential. Finally, Burnley are also crying out for someone with Raphinha’s influence, but there are three relegation spots and Leeds look destined to occupy one if they do not improve in January.

The signing of Parrott could be the shot in the arm this team needs. They are begging for a new centre-forward and Parrott should be their guy.

West Ham might already have a game-changing attacker in Bowen, but they are also crying out for a natural talent through the middle, as Niclas Fullkrug simply is not that guy and he is expected to leave in January.

Last December, we called him “the most ‘two goals in 30 appearances for West Ham’ striker in history”. He has three in 27. Annoying.

Anyway, Leeds and West Ham would be very silly to ignore Parrott’s availability for a reported £26million, it could be what keeps them in the division.

Everton, meanwhile, have two misfiring strikers in Beto and Thierno Barry. They need someone who knows where the back of the net is, FFS.

Could Spurs re-sign Troy Parrott?

The 23-year-old came through the Tottenham academy but never established himself, spending time on loan at Millwall, Ipswich, MK Dons, Preston and Excelsior before joining AZ for €4 million.

A return to North London is “unlikely,” according to Ben Jacobs.

“A lot of people are asking me about Tottenham Hotspur as well, a return to Spurs is unlikely,” Jacobs said.

“It’s been kind of ruled out by all parties, there’s no buy-back clause as far as Tottenham are concerned, but they do have a sell-on of 20%.”