Slot told his position is in doubt if Liverpool lose to Forest with one replacement ruled out

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be under a lot of pressure at Anfield if they lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, according to Don Hutchison.

The Reds started the season in brilliant form with five wins from their opening five matches but since then it’s been downhill for Slot’s side.

Liverpool have since lost five of their last six matches in the Premier League to drop down to eighth in the table with Manchester United one place above them.

The Reds face Nottingham Forest, who have four points from their last two matches under Sean Dyche but still occupy 19th place in the Premier League, on Saturday afternoon as they look to kick start their season.

But Hutchison reckons a defeat against Forest at Anfield on Saturday would set alarm bells ringing amongst the Liverpool hierarchy.

When asked if defeat would put Slot’s job in question, Hutchison told www.sportscasting.com: “I think a defeat against Forest would make things a little bit tricky, to be fair, for Slot. You can’t sugarcoat it. They’ve got a run of games now, Liverpool, where they play a good amount of teams in the bottom half. So this is the period where you can put a run of wins together, and if you do, you get Liverpool back into the top two or three.

“If they don’t then he starts to become a man under pressure, because it’s time now to have the plan and to show everyone the plan, about how you get all your big boys into the same team. We’re all trying to guess on what system and what permutation and what individuals you go for.

“Slot is a very good manager and he’s got to solve it. So to answer your question he would be under pressure, but I’m still pretty confident in him.”

When asked if former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be tempted to return to Anfield, Hutchison added: “No, I don’t see it. I think Jurgen’s got more about him. I even think if that was the conversation, I think Jurgen would say to Liverpool to be patient on Slot, to give the guy time.

I think Jurgen’s that type of guy where it’s not all about him. Jurgen’s very honest. He wants to do what’s best for himself and Liverpool for sure. So he would probably say to the board, stay patient, stay with Arne Slot. There’s no one out there at the minute from the list of managers that would be available who would make it worth firing Slot.”

When asked who summer signing Florian Wirtz reminds him of, Hutchison continued: “I mean I look at players like Bernardo Silva and I look at players like David Silva, and there’s no reason why Florian Wirtz can’t be that player or better. He’s got more attributes. He’s a better runner and he can go past players but I think once he finds his feet he’ll be fine.

“Bernardo Silva at the weekend, he’s got this lovely ability and he’s always had it, to stand still. He’ll get on the ball and he’s not afraid of popping a five-yard pass off because he’s not bothered by expectation and pressure. He’s doing what’s right for the team. It’s like the pressure’s on Wirtz to produce magic with every touch, a nutmeg or a trick.

“Once he settles down wearing that Liverpool number seven and finds it comfortable just to lend the ball to someone else, everything will start coming along. He can be a David Silva or Bernardo Silva easily.”