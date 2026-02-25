Tottenham want Premier League goalkeeper to replace Vicario amid ‘agreement’ claim

Dean Henderson has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham are eyeing up a summer move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson to replace Guglielmo Vicario, according to reports.

Spurs are having a nightmare season with new interim boss Igor Tudor failing to get a tune out of his side on Sunday as they lost 4-1 to Arsenal in the North London Derby.

Tottenham sacked Thomas Frank earlier this month as their efforts to go in a new direction, following the departure of Ange Postecoglou in the summer, did not work out.

After their loss to the Gunners, Tottenham have now won just two of their last 18 Premier League matches, giving supporters concern that they could slip towards relegation.

Spurs are now only four points above 18th-placed West Ham, who occupy the nearest relegation spot, and Tottenham are in real danger of being a Championship club next season unless they turn their form around.

One player who is unlikely to be at Spurs next season, whatever league they are in, is Vicario with rumours he could be tempted to move back to Italy in the summer transfer window.

And Football Insider claims that Tottenham ‘have set their sights on a move to sign’ Crystal Palace goalkeeper Henderson with Vicario expected to leave.

Former Tottenham chief scout Mick Brown insists that the England international is someone that Spurs are “impressed by” and could bring him to north London in the summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “Tottenham are looking at a few new goalkeepers.

“If they can come to an agreement to sell Vicario in the summer, they’re going to need to bring in a replacement for him and somebody who will improve their side.

“The Crystal Palace goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, is somebody I hear Tottenham have been impressed by.

“Since the start of last season, he’s really upped his game for Palace and has become a crucial part of the success he’s had, he’s become a really top-class goalkeeper.

“He’s an England international as well which will always appeal to a side like Tottenham.

“From a Palace point of view, they’re not going to let him go easily because they’ve got other issues they have to deal with without having to replace their goalkeeper.

“He’s a crucial player for them, he’s the captain now after Guehi has left, so it won’t be easy for Tottenham if they want to make a move for him.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy claims it’s “absolutely ridiculous” that Tottenham are even in the conversation to get relegated this season.

Murphy told BBC Sport: “I would be really surprised if they weren’t able to fight their way out of it.

“The games coming up are all huge. I think they will have just enough.

“The fact we are mentioning Spurs going down is unbelievable. It’s absolutely ridiculous really.

“Whether you blame recruitment or the owners, it would be catastrophic for that club. I have heard some fans suggest going down could be the best thing. I just don’t see that.”